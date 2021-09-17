The Lower Niagara Community Survivors group will hold its third annual Rockout Cancer fundraising event from noon to 8 p.m. Sunday at the Lewiston Stone House, 755 Center St., Lewiston.
Admission to the all-day event includes food donated from Casa Antica, Just Desserts by Aimee, Brickyard Pub & BBQ, The Village Bake Shoppe, and Gallo Coal Fire Kitchen. Live entertainment for the day is also donated by Mr. Thank You, Busted in Eden, Vinyl Addiction, The Tower, and Reflector.
The headline sponsors for this year’s event are Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center and Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, two leading medical facilities that came together in 2020 to offer state-of-the-art cancer screening and survivorship programs to the residents of the Niagara Region. RockOut Cancer is hosted by the Lower Niagara Community Survivors, a nonprofit organization run entirely by volunteers. One hundred percent of the event’s proceeds benefit those who have or have had cancer. Services offered range from lawn care, grocery shopping, gift cards for groceries and more.
