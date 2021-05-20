Mary Leahy believes the secret to a great neighborhood is getting people to come out and enjoy some good clean fun together. It's even better if there's music.
That's why Leahy helps to organize Porchfest each year in the Park Place Historic District, where musicians perform on porches for neighbors, friends, and those just walking by.
Porchfest's spring version happens from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday with a lineup of local musicians who will be playing all types of music. And once again, the street will be full of life.
There will be a "Prettiest Porch" contest, with judging by the Park Place Historic District Community Block Club.
"We are hoping the contest encourages neighborhoods to beautify their front yards and porches," Mary said.
Through the years, the first Porchfest in Niagara Falls was held in 2016. The last Porchfest was held in September as kind of a "pop up" version and kept small due to COVID-19 restrictions. This year there will be two Porchfests, one Saturday and another this coming September. Leahy said there will be far less Covid restrictions because it's an outdoor event, and it is "perfectly acceptable to go maskless, just as long as people respect the folks who continue to mask up, and keep a social distance."
Porchfest will continue to grow as it has each year since 2016.
"As we grow, we will include a most improved porch award, as well as spread out of our small district," she said.
If things go as usual, music, laughter and conversation will be abundant on Saturday. There will be hot dogs served and likely a few garage sales, Leahy said.
That's what happens when a neighborhood comes out to play.
"I have always believed that approachable front porches keep a neighborhood friendly and safe," Leahy explained. "Informal, outdoor porch concerts draw a community together and showcase the architectural gems and musical talent in our city."
PORCHFEST LINEUP
Park Place Historic District
• 636 Fourth — (Ollie’s Place) porch will be shared by Rob Fisher and Alan Sexton
• 646 Fourth — (2020 Prettiest Porch) “The Snobknockers” featuring Michael Sheffield & Sheila Zuni with special guest George Kobas (George performed at the original PorchFest in Ithaca in 2007) Sheila is the owner/operator of the Vintage Whinery and former member of “The Amazing Dr. Zaron’s Breathing Machine”
• 760 Fourth — “IKON Falls” – Porch host is Jerry Moceri, who is also band drummer – Other Band Members are Mickey Kal, Tim Carr Kevin Kensinger, Wayne Burch, Brad Settimi, Suzanne Achilli Saunders, and Kathy Achilli Wrobel. At 430 pm Jerry will open up his porch and lawn to PorchFest friends & musicians including Dave Stanton to end the Fest in a jam session.
• 754 Park — (Law Offices of Jason Cafarella) porch will be shared by duo “Dave Colucci & Mick Reece” and James DelZoppo
• 741 Park — (Ambassador House) Father/daughter duo Ellen & John Cameron from the “Ellen Band” - Porch/stage hosted by owner/operators Matt & Cherrish Beals
• 751 Park — (Butler House) “The Neighborhood Band” – featuring “Sax Man” Vernon James and guitarist Nelson Thomas, a Park Place resident and owner of Nelson's Hair Salon, from Taylor Made Jazz will be joined by Steven Averheart on bass. Porch/stage hosted by owner.operators Dan and Jamie Craig.
• 326 Cedar — Bob Lee, Norm Bock & Kim ”Cool Breeze” Reeves will be Hosted by new Niagara Falls residents Amina & Sequoia and first time porch/stage managers.
There will also be a garage sale or two, JAM Lemonade stand by local children and a neighbor grilling up hot dogs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.