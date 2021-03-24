'Rocketman' Bill Suitor and his 'hell of a ride'

“Rocketman” William Suitor will discuss his time as a Bell Rocket Belt pilot at “One Hell of a Ride,” an event being put on by the Historical Association of Lewiston. The event will be held at the Village of Lewiston Red Brick School gym at 7 p.m. Thursday, and is free and open to the public.
Those in attendance will learn about Suitor’s career flying the Bell Rocket Belt in 1964, the dawn of the Space Age. Initially, Suitor wanted to be an architect, having spent two years at Erie County Community College, then called the Erie County Technical Institute (Erie Tech). He was going to leave the school and join the Army, but Wendell Moore, his then neighbor and a rocket engineer at Bell Aerosystems, intervened.
“... I ran into him in the grocery store and he said, ‘What’s going on’,” Suitor said. “I said I quit school and I’m going to join the Army. (He said), ‘No, no, no. Wait, wait, wait. I got you a job at Bell with the rocket belt, if you pass the physical you got the job.’ And that’s the extent of the story. Nepotism is a wonderful thing. The Army contract said they have to take someone of draft age with no aviation experience and learn how to fly it. Well, that was because the idea that they would mass produce these and hand them off to soldiers and fly. I ended up in Hollywood instead.”
Once in Hollywood, Suitor flew the Rocket Belt in television shows such as “Lost in Space” and “The Fall Guy”. He also flew the Bell Rocket Belt in the James Bond film “Thunderball,” starring Sean Connery. Suitor also flew the Rocket Belt during the first Super Bowl halftime show in 1967 and during the opening ceremonies of the 1984 Olympics. He said he met some great and not so great people, but felt it was just his job to operate that equipment. While he admits flying the Bell Rocket Belt was fun, interesting and a bit dangerous, it’s not nearly as glamorous as people might imagine it was.
He later left Bell Aerosystems in 1970, once he realized they’d soon be out of business and got a job with the New York Power Authority, where he worked for 32 years. One the side, he would take on flying jobs and teach people how to fly a rocket belt. After his career flying the rocket belt he authored the "Rocketbelt Pilot's Manual: A Guide by the Bell Test Pilot”, which was released in 2009. Since then, he’s written another book, aptly titled, “One Hell of a Ride.”
"... I have one book that was published,” Suitor said. “It was aimed at the Young Astronaut program, the space camp. I think it was 1988, I really don’t know what year it was and that one was all about how the machine’s work and how to fly them. It had nothing to do with the people. Whereas, “One Hell of a Ride” is all about the people. Way back in the '60s when we were flying, we used to say, ‘We should write a book about this.’ By 1985, I started writing a book before I forget it all.”
Though his flying days are over, Suitor is ever grateful for his life in the sky.
The event is first come, first seated until the maximum capacity, within pandemic guidelines is reached. All in attendance must wear face coverings and practice social distancing while in the building.
