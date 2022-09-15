The 5th annual Rock Out Cancer event will take place at the Lewiston Stone House this weekend, raising funds for helping make those going through cancer treatments a bit easier.
The benefit goes from noon to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, with bands Storm, Summer of ’69, and The Tower performing during the show. Admission for entry is $25.
Secretary Donna Garfinkel said the organization helps anyone fighting cancer with their basic needs most people would not think about otherwise, whether that be grocery shopping, shoveling, or taking rides to different places. They have helped out at least 20 people in Niagara County over the last few years.
“You’d be surprised about the different things people don’t think about when fighting cancer,” Garfinkel said.
All the funds raised from Rock Out Cancer goes toward Lower Niagara Community Survivors and its mission. Over the past five editions, the organization has raised more than $100,000.
Along with bands performing, area restaurants will be donating food and there will be a basket raffle and 50/50 raffle.
A pre-party will also take place on Friday, also at the Stone House from 7 to 10 p.m. with guests singer-songwriter Gary Baker and Rev. Msgr. David LiPuma of the Our Lady of Victory Basilica. Admission for entry is $10.
Those suffering from cancer wishing to receive help can apply though the organization’s website, at www.communitysurvivors.org.
