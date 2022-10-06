FILE - Armin Prude, left, and Joe Prude hold an enlarged photo of Daniel Prude, Sept. 3, 2020, who died following a police encounter, in Rochester, N.Y. City officials have agreed to pay $12-million to the family of Daniel Prude, a Black man who died after police held him down until he stopped breathing after encountering him running naked through the snowy streets of Rochester, NY. A federal judge approved the settlement in a court document filed Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File)