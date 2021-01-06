NORTH TONAWANDA — During its reorganization meeting, the North Tonawanda Common Council voted to make Second Ward Alderman Robert Pecoraro the new council president. Third Ward Alderman Eric Zadzilka, who’s held the position for four years decided against seeking the position, instead backing Pecoraro. Zadzilka nominated Pecoraro because of Pecoraro’s tenure on the council and the work he's done for the city.
Pecoraro said Zadzilka’s time as council president has led the city to becoming a prime destination in the region. Zadzilka said he has managed to focus on committees and make sure people’s needs were being met. Now the city is focusing on different infrastructure and development projects that will redefine the city.
Zadzilka also cited some of the challenges he’s faced while council president, including working on city budgets and ensuring services could be delivered for lower costs.
Pecoraro spoke about his appointment as council president, describing it as a great honor.
“I am happy to step into this leadership position at a time when North Tonawanda continues to face strong challenges from the pandemic,” he said. “Our city was headed down the right track until we were derailed like every other community by COVID-19. I want to take a strong role in getting us back on track and continue the renaissance that saw development taking place in all corners of our city.”
Given the way the pandemic has rocked the city of North Tonawanda, specifically after a slew of local businesses closed in November 2020 due to the recession caused by the pandemic, Pecoraro feels the city needs some strong leadership moving forward to work with Mayor Arthur Pappas.
Alderman-at-Large Austin Tylec said he hopes Pecoraro will rise to the challenges facing the city due to the pandemic.
“The selection came to my surprise, but Pecoraro is a safe choice for the majority since he’s been on the council since 2014,” Tylec said. “Hopefully, Pecoraro will use his newly appointed powers to address the ongoing fiscal crisis in the city and not just use the title for political gain in the near future.”
Given the work Zadzilka has done in the community such as getting the restoration of the Botanical Gardens underway, Pecoraro has some large shoes to fill over this next year.
