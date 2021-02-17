Robert Pecoraro declares candidacy for mayor in NT

NORTH TONAWANDA — Common Council President Robert Pecoraro has declared his candidacy for mayor.
Pecoraro said with Mayor Art Pappas no longer running, he would be the best person for the position. He had served as an alderman-at-large for the past six years before being appointed president this year. Pecoraro spoke about some of the issues he’d like t focus on should he be elected.
“I think the overall issue is to keep the momentum going, is what I ultimately want to do. I think the structure is there, the foundation is there for us to move forward as a city, and I want to just continue on with a lot of the things that are already going," he said. "If you look, our economic development and moving forward with businesses is very good. I think we’ll be challenged financially as we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, but we’re focused on the necessary services to support the city residents, to keep the quality of life high, and definitely keep the budget under control.”
He added the city’s government needs to provide such services, ranging from trash pick-up to recreational, at an affordable cost without cutting essential services such a police, fire and water/wastewater.
Pecoraro said some of the issues he’d want to continue working on include getting North Tonawanda into proper fiscal condition. There have already been steps taken with the audit from the state comptroller’s office, though Pecoraro has been on both sides of the fence regarding this issue.
When it was originally released, he stuck by City Accountant Jeffrey Zellner’s response to the audit stating it was incorrect about how North Tonawanda mismanaged its finances in the past several years. Pecoraro said a new firm will be going through NT’s books to see what financial measures have been working for the city and what accounting strategies should be improved. In a press release, he spoke about how he has given his time in local government the same razor focus as his time serving in the U.S. Air Force.
“I take the same approach to my government career that I did in my military career, which is examining the facts, gathering information, and then making the decision I believe is the best way to go,” he said. “I don’t make decisions for political reasons or by considering how they might impact a future political career. I have never been beholden to anyone other than those I am elected to serve.”
For now, Pecoraro is looking garner the endorsements of the Republican and Conservative committees. He added this is not the time for finger-pointing and will be presenting his credentials to coveted based on leadership. At this time, Pecoraro is the only person to announce his candidacy for mayor.
Pappas announced earlier this month that he will not seek re-election.
