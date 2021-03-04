NORTH TONAWANDA — Robert Brennan, a North Tonawanda native and the longest serving president of Gratwick Hose Fire Co., has announced he is running for First Ward alderman. He unsuccessfully ran for alderman-at-large in 2019.
Brennan’s reason for running is the same as when he ran the first time, making the council a fiscally responsibly government body. He noted the recent Tax Anticipation Note (TAN) taken by the council to keep the city funded until taxes are due in April, as one in a series of financial missteps taken. Brennan said the council has a fiduciary responsibility to the resident of NT and the scathing audit from the New York State Comptroller should gave been taken into account, rather than ignored for so long.
“I see them hiring, I see them buying things that we can’t afford, and they have little regard for the budget,” Brennan said. “Six years ago, we had an $8 million surplus, and over the last five or six years, they have drained that every single year to balance the budget. Having a degree in finance and having a degree in business, I find it hard to believe at some point somebody didn’t say we’re draining this account what happens when it’s empty. Well, now we know, we have to take a very expensive tax advance note to get us to the next time they have some revenue coming in, which is where we are now.”
Other issues Brennan wants to focus on include efficiency in government such as departments utilizing resources from other departments rather than each department having their own resources. He would like to see more development, specifically along the Oliver Street corridor, hoping the city’s government can cultivate an environment to allow businesses on Oliver Street corridor to grow.
Some of the policies he’d like to see continue are brief updates about the city, which have been done by Second Ward Alderman Frank DiBernardo and Alderman-at-Large and mayoral candidate Austin Tylec. This kind of transparency in government keeps residents abreast of the goings on in North Tonawanda. However, Brennan feels technology can only do so much, and would like to see other methods to keep residents, who may not have internet access, informed.
Aside from remaining politically engaged, Brennan has remained civic minded, serving for 40 years at Gratwick Hose Company, 20 as an active firefighter before being exempt. This kind of engagement, he said, transcends his work at Gratwick Hose, paving the way for taking leadership in the Common Council.
“I’m retired now, I really believe I have something to offer,” Brennan said. “There’s not really one person on that council or in the mayor’s office that has any kind of business or finance background. And, without trying to sound aloof, it shows, quite frankly, and I think they need some good sound financial management. I think I can bring that.”
Given how the pandemic has altered most aspects of everyday life, Brennan is committed to different means of campaigning for election this year. Though, he’ll still have to go door-to-door for petitions, he’ll be taking to social media and sending mailers to run a safe yet effective campaign.
Incumbent Robert Schmigel has also announced he's for re-election in November.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.