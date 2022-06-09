The first phase of road repairs to take place in Niagara Falls this summer has been announced.
Repaving is scheduled to begin Wednesday on Wyoming Avenue, Center Avenue, and 20th Street. As work progresses, more information will be released regarding scheduling for other roads.
Here is a complete list of roads scheduled to be repaired in Phase 1 (streets are listed in alphabetical order, not order of paving):
• 13th Street from South Avenue to Pierce Avenue
• 14th Street from Niagara Street to Falls Street
• 20th Street from Niagara Street to Pine Avenue
• 29th Street from Porter Road to Seneca Avenue
• Center Avenue from Highland Avenue to 13th Street
• Cleveland Avenue from 11th Street to Main Street
• LaSalle Avenue from Hyde Park Boulevard to 11th Street
• Michigan Avenue from 24th Street to 22nd Street
• North Avenue from 29th Street to Hyde Park Boulevard
• Wyoming Avenue from Lewiston Road to Lafayette Avenue
Residents are encouraged to sign up for the city’s text alerts program to receive updates on the repairs.
