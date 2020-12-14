RN from Queens becomes NY's first vaccine recipient

The director of a critical care center in Queens is the first person in New York to receive Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine.
At just after 9 a.m. Monday, during a press conference held in conjunction with Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office, Sandra Lindsay, a registered nurse who works at the Long Island Jewish Medical Center, received the first coronavirus vaccination shot in the state. The shot was administered via livestream while Cuomo looked on from Albany.
Cuomo thanked Lindsay and other state health care workers for continuing to serve on what he described as the "modern-day battlefield" that has been the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020. He noted that Lindsay and others put their fears aside everyday to serve others and were truly "heroes" as a result.
As to the vaccine, Cuomo said the state is continue to work with federal officials in making sure it is rolled out as quickly and efficiently as possible across New York. He suggested the key moving forward will be for residents across the state to follow Lindsay's lead and get the shot when they are eligible to do so.
"This vaccine is exciting because I believe this is the weapon that will end the war," Cuomo said. it's the beginning of the last chapter of the book, but now we just have to do it. Vaccine doesn't work if it's in the vile, right?"
After receiving the first shot of the vaccination, Lindsay said "it didn't feel any different than taking any other vaccine." She said she hopes the moment marks the beginning of the end of what she described as a "very painful" time period in our history.
"I'm hopeful today, relieved," she said. "I feel like healing is coming."
Cuomo said it is important for all New Yorkers to continue to follow all public health guidelines, including social distancing and mask wearing in the coming months. He noted that while the first vaccine is now starting to be distributed to front-line health care workers, the general population is not expected to be fully vaccinated until likely sometime in June. He also noted that the vaccine will only achieve widespread effectiveness if it is taken by the majority of residents.
"The vaccine only works if the American people take it," he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.