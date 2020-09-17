NORTH TONAWANDA — Though New York state is in phase four of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s reopening plan, the live events industry has been waiting for its reopening guidelines to be established,
Locally, the Riviera Theatre joined 1,500 such venues across the country that were lit red as a part of Red Alert Day of Action on Sept. 1. On Thursday, David Fillenwarth, the executive director of the Riviera Theatre, took it a step further, hosting a press conference to talk about the Riviera’s proposed reopening plan.
“There are studies and reports out there that 90 percent of all independent venues will be closed as a result of this,” Fillenwarth said of the pandemic. “I don’t intend to let that happen to the Riviera Theatre. In New York state, we were led to believe phase four would come along and we would be opening, the curve would be flattened and there would be a plan in place to reopen. As I stand here today, were still in the dark. I’ve reached out to Governor Cuomo twice, for funding for the arts, we’re a non-profit theater. I’ve asked for some kind of plan to reopen. Needless to say, no reply.”
He explained the plan for the Riviera, which will involve halting the sale of merchandise, concessions or alcohol, leaving less people congregating in the lobby. Only one person will be allowed in the restroom at a time with staff posted there to ensure this rule is being followed. There will be Disney-style seating, which is the general admission seating and people will line up to come in single file. Once they are at the first row, an usher will ask how many people in the person’s party and seat them. Skipping two seats, they will repeat this procedure until all patrons have been seated.
Shows will not have intermissions to avoid people congregating. After the show finishes, people will be asked to leave in the same manner in which they were seated. For the first show done at the Riviera, featuring the Chicago Authority on Sept. 25 and 26, there will be a capacity reduction to 300 people, or 25 percent, though the venue can normally, hold 1,140. While the Riviera is slated to reopen at 50 percent capacity, Fillenwarth doesn’t want to rush this process because this is something new for the Riviera.
State Sen. Rob Ortt voiced his frustrated that local theaters have not been allowed to reopen.
“Every business, every institution, everyone that has been impacted by this pandemic and the shutdowns is important, but this theatre, you are not going to replace if they are gone,” Ortt said. “When I was mayor here, growing up here, and I know Mayor [Art] Pappas would agree, the Riviera Theatre, before North Tonawanda’s downtown came back alive, the Riviera Theatre was here. It’s a cultural draw. ...”
He went on to point out that Cuomo allowed NBC Studios in New York City to reopen, though community theaters have remained shut down.
Over the past six months, the Riviera Theater has extensively worked with the Niagara County Health Department on developing a plan to reopen safely. Ortt called for the executive orders keeping live music venues closed to be lifted, and local municipalities should work with local businesses to reopen safely.
Rick Johnson, a member of the Chicago Authority, spoke adamantly Thursday about the necessity of live entertainment as a valued part of a healthy society.
Fillenwarth said he’s hopeful theaters will be given the green light for reopening soon as this could lead to a grim outlook for the NT theater otherwise.
