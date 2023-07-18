Another Niagara River boat tour option is in the works.
River Rum Runners of Niagara is proposing scenic boat tours in a 23-foot catamaran-style boat with a tiki cut, with a maximum capacity of six guests. They would depart from Youngstown’s Water Street docks and go up and down the Niagara River.
Co-owner Libby Broderick, who started the venture with fellow Lewiston resident Kerrie Conrad and owns Niagara Outfitters, said there were not a lot of options for just a relaxing tour along the river.
“I get a thousand questions on how else can we get on the river,” Broderick said. “Its either the jet boat or kayak. Those are your options to get on the river.”
River Rum Runners is proposing three two-hour tours a day departing at 1 p.m., 4 p.m., and 7 p.m. seven days a week. Beverage options include BYOB, rum punch, beer, wine and seltzer options, with customizable options for special events too. Food will also be provided, with the BYOB option requiring guests bring their own food.
The company has two primary captains with some auxiliary ones based on need and availability. The captains may be willing to answer questions about the area, but River Rum Runners is looking to have first mates tell stories or give historic descriptions.
Broderick said she feels it’s a popular venture for the region given how many similar boat operators sell out in Buffalo over the summer.
“We think it’ll be a great thing for locals and tourists,” she said.
The Youngstown Village Board tabled a decision on River Rum Rummers’ dock usage at their July meeting, as they still have to file a permit. Reservations will open this week with cruises looking to start as soon as possible.
Once up and running, Broderick hopes their season can go until September and October, depending on the weather.
