One of two Ringo Starr Peace & Love sculptures will be placed in Niagara Falls.
Peace & Love Sculptures will be erected next year on Old Falls Street in Niagara Falls and at Buffalo’s Outer Harbor. Negotiations are being finalized to secure the specific permanent locations.
The original Peace & Love sculpture is in Beverly Hills, California, but the goal is to place similar sculptures in cities across the globe, according to ringopeaceandlove.com.
The two local spots are the first announced locations for the sculpture. The eight- and one-half foot tall statue was crafted from a cast of Ringo’s hand, depicting his trademark peace sign. It signifies the “Let’s Change the World” initiative, with a unified message of peace & love, positively affecting interpersonal, international and environmental initiatives.
Thedescribed “mid six-figure project” will be funded by donations from individuals, businesses and organizations from WNY and signage will state “Donated by The People of the Diverse Ethnically and Racially United Buffalo & Niagara Community.” with significant contributors and responsible parties identified.
Peace & Love Sculptures are meant to create a space for viewers to reflect on solidarity, unity, peace and love shared by the diverse races and ethnicities of our community and the world. Or to just have their photo taken with Ringo’s hand. Annually on July 7, Ringo’s Peace & Love Birthday Event will be celebrated in concert with additional locations at countries around the world.
A tax-deductible donation can be made to the Buffalo Niagara Peace & Love Fund LLC at https://bit.ly/3ebitcy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.