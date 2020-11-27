It's been 10 years since Major Steve Carroll Jr. pulled duty on a 24-hour Red Kettle stand for the Salvation Army.
The last time around, Carroll was assigned to a post in Springfield, Ohio, where his kettle marathon took place out in the elements outside a Walmart store.
This time around, Carroll is standing watch at a kettle outside the Sheraton Hotel at 300 Third St. in downtown Niagara Falls. His current 24-hour session started at noon Friday. The fundraising effort continues through noon Saturday.
While he is able to take the occasional 10-minute break and can stop to use the bathroom, Carroll said he plans to actually "stand" throughout the full day on kettle duty. He said he's confident — with help from friends and supporters of the Niagara Falls Salvation Army — he'll be able to keep his eyes open and stay alert the entire time.
"I've done these before and it normally kind of hits you in the wee hours of the morning. About 3 a.m. is when I start to crash. The last time I did it, it was pretty tough on me, not just being up all night but the next day is kind of rough. I said I would never do it again, but this is a special year, special circumstances," Carroll said.
Carroll's latest marathon kettle session comes as the Salvation Army is contending with increased demand for assistance from residents who are experiencing the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
So far this year, food distribution at the Niagara Falls Salvation Army is six times higher than it was at this point last year, with local distribution increasing from 19,000 meals worth of food in 2019 to 150,000 through November 2020. In addition, Carroll said requests for rental assistance has climbed from $20,000 a year ago to nearly $60,000 this year. With the Christmas holiday approaching, Carroll said the Salvation Army has so far received requests for toys from more than 600 families, up from a little more than 400 requests that were made in 2019.
Carroll noted that, like so many other organizations and businesses, Salvation Army operations - including traditional fundraising efforts - have been either curtailed or cancelled altogether due to COVID-19.
"The need has grown and, at the same time, our fundraising has gone down because we have had to cancel everything," he said.
The annual Red Kettle campaign, a staple of the holiday season, is continuing with social distancing and other recommended public health standards in place for each of the donation sites. Red Kettles are once again stationed at various retail outlets, including Tops Friendly Markets, Walmart, Sam's Club and Hobby Lobby. Touch-less options are available to allow people to donate using Apple Pay or other cellular-phone-friendly pay services. Sam's Club is currently running a "round-up" campaign, allowing customers to round-up their bills to the nearest dollar with the extra money being donated to support the Salvation Army.
This year's Red Kettle fundraising goal in the Falls is $100,000 and Carroll said he is hoping to raise the full amount as quickly as possible because he is concerned another potential shutdown of businesses due to rising COVID cases could result in fewer kettle locations this December.
While the overall goal for the Falls Salvation Army's 2020 Red Kettle drive is $100,000 this year, Carroll is hoping — through donations at the kettle and through a donation link online — he'll be able to deliver $15,000 from the 24-hour marathon session alone. In an interview around the three-hour mark, Carroll said it was "so far, so good."
"We don't have a ton of foot traffic, but people are pulling up in cars and making donations and they are being very generous with us," he said. "We had people who have already donated online."
Carroll is also getting plenty of local support during his marathon. On Friday, cosplayers from the Justice League of WNY stopped by to keep him company. At 8 p.m. Friday, local jazz legend Lewis Custode was scheduled to stop by to play some tunes. Members of the Niagara Falls Peacemakers agreed to hang out with Carroll during the later hours on Friday.
Today, Carroll is expecting a visit from Santa's elves, who are scheduled to stop by at 10:30 a.m. At 11:30 a.m., Falls Mayor Robert Restaino and other city officials are scheduled for visits.
Thanks to the generosity of Falls area residents and business owners, Carroll said the Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign numbers have increased each year for the past five years. Despite the challenges of 2020, Carroll said he remains hopeful the positive fundraising trend will continue this year.
"Our message is the same message that we had 100 years ago and it's help us keep those pots boiling," Carroll said.
To donate to the cause or for more information, contact the Salvation Army at 283-7697 and ask for Steve. Donations are also being accepted by visiting www.salvationarmy.org/rescuechristmasniagarafalls.
