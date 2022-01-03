A reward is being offered in connection to the death of a Buffalo woman whose body was found in Chautauqua County.
Crime Stoppers WNY is offering the reward, up to $7,500, contingent upon the arrest or indictment of the person or persons responsible for the death of Marquita Mull. The body of the 50-year-old woman was found Sept. 27 in some thick brush off Woleben Road in the town of Portland.
A day earlier, a piece of a human skull was found by a hiker that resulted in the discovery of human remains in a shallow grave about 6 inches deep. When investigators were conducting a grid search for other evidence, they came across Mull's body about 10 yards from the spot where the first person was buried.
The first set of remains has yet to be identified.
Chautauqua County Sheriff James Quattrone, at a press conference in Mayville, said local authorities were working with the Buffalo Police Department, which had been investigating Mull's disappearance.
In an interview in October, Wendy Mull described her sister as a good person who would help anyone.
"Even though she had her issues, she was a great person," Wendy Mull said. "I loved her with all my heart. She was just so sweet, and when she died, my heart died."
Mull had struggled with mental health issues for a number of years. Wendy Mull said her sister suffered from depression and anxiety, an issue made worse when Mull was struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run incident in Niagara Falls.
"My sister didn't bother anybody," Wendy Mull said. "We stuck together. I go through my own problems, too, and we would talk. The last time we walked into her at the (Walden Galleria) Mall, we hugged for 20 minutes. She had a lot of anxiety; she had been through a lot, and when she got hit by that car, that's what triggered a lot of things. She always had issues and that just made her mind get worse."
Crime Stoppers WNY can be reached at 716-867-6161.
