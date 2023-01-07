As the city prepares to close out its 2022 fiscal year, its balance sheets continue to be covered in black ink.
For a city used to red ink on its ledger, Niagara Falls has emerged from a pandemic-induced cash crunch into what looks likely to be a significant 2022 budget surplus.
City Controller Daniel Morello, in a briefing for Falls City Council members, has already indicated that county sales tax and city HRU (hotel, restaurant and utility) sales tax collections through November have dramatically “outpaced the last two year’s collections.
As is his practice, Morello did caution that the collection figures for all city revenue accounts, to date, are “unaudited and could be subject to change.”
In a July review of general fund revenue from county sales tax and HRU sales tax collections, Morello told council members that the totals were “the most we’ve ever collected in every month” from January through May. At that time, the controller said that even if tax collections went flat or failed to increase for the remainder of 2022, the city would be looking at close to a $3 million surplus over its budget projections.
Figures released by the controller in November showed that collections in August and September neither went flat nor fell. As a result, the city appears on pace to swell its potential budget surplus to $4 million.
The Falls finished the 2021 budget year with a surplus of a little more than $3.5 million.
In his most recent council briefing, Morello told council members that, like sales tax collections, revenues from the Falls’ parking operations have also boomed in 2022.
“It’s looking like a good year for parking,” Morello said. “(Parking operations revenues) are significantly above budget projections.”
The city had budgeted, in 2022, for parking operations revenue of $1.9 million. As of the end of November, those operations had generated an unaudited $3.527 million in revenue, with operations expenses of just $484,844.
That gives the city a net parking operations revenue of $3.042 million.
The collections represent a striking rebound to roughly pre-pandemic revenue receipts. During the same collections period in 2019, the city took in $3.047 million from parking operations.
A significant drop in tourism-related activity in the city hammered parking operations revenue in 2020 and 2021.
Paired with the sales tax revenues increase, Morello called the city’s fiscal condition “positive.
“These are significant increases were are seeing year over year,” Morello told council members. “Hopefully these positive trends will continue.”
At its current pace, the city is on track to take in $12 million in county sales tax this year, largely as a result of collections based on Internet sales. The controller said HRU collections are showing a year to year increase of roughly 22%.
The 2022 city budget projected $7.2 million in HRU revenue. Through September, the city took-in $7,091,461 in HRU tax collections.
By the end of the year, Morello said HRU revenue could “exceed $9 million.”
Revenue sharing from the state gaming compact with the Seneca Nation of Indians is also trending upward. The city’s tribal revenue payment, received in November, was $3,149,690, the first time the share has exceeded $3 million since 2019.
