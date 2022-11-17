If you are looking for a local place to buy trendy clothes, Cristina Catalano has you covered.
Catalano has run Revamped New York’s location at 484 Center St. in Lewiston for a year and a half, selling Buffalo Bills-themed apparel she dyes, sews, and reworks on her own, clothing brands from all over the United States and Australia, shoes, jeans, sweaters, and other accessories.
Catalano first started Revamped as an online store while in college for interior design. She eventually stopped going because her business took off through social media.
“I’ve always really been into clothes, styling people, and helping people pick out clothes,” she said. “Once I started online, I started with the Bills apparel, and that really took off. But my dream was always to have a boutique.”
As Catalano reinvested every penny she made back into the business, she was looking all over for a storefront before finding this space on Center Street, which seemed right since she is from Lewiston and graduated from Lewiston-Porter schools.
While Black Friday and Small Business Saturday are the two shopping days that get most of the attention, Pink Friday encourages people to shop at small business across Western New York before going to large retailers on Black Friday.
Summer has been the busiest time of year for Revamped since all the festivals in Lewiston bring in crowds so she constantly stays busy, but the time between Thanksgiving and Christmas has been pretty busy too.
“I do have people that just wander in from Youngstown, Lewiston, and Grand Island, but then there are people especially during the summer that will come from all over the world, which is kind of crazy,” Catalano said.
For Pink Friday, Nov. 18 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Revamped will have discounts throughout the store from 10% to 30% off items, including a 70% off rack, braiders giving out moxie braids from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and a hot cocoa bar. Catalano will also be teaming up with the You & Me boutique and Rose Hanger shops so that when customers shop at any of those three stores, they get a punch card good for those stores where they can get $10 off of purchases.
“We want to really show support for all of those stores,” Catalano said.
