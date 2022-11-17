Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Mostly cloudy this morning. A few snow showers developing during the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

Snow this evening will yield to a mostly cloudy sky late. Low 29F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected.