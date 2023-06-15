The First Presbyterian Church of Lewiston has finally found a pastor to lead services and better connect it to the community.
Rev. Catherine Rieley-Goddard was named the congregation’s pastor on May 1, having previously served at several area churches before coming here.
A minister since 1992, Rieley-Goddard has served exclusively in the Western New York region since being called to the area, working at churches in Buffalo, Westfield, Hamburg, and Grand Island. She has served as the First Presbyterian Church of Niagara Falls’ pastor since 2020 and will continue to do so.
“I work on helping connect the church with the community,” Rieley-Goddard said, along with visiting people’s homes, planning activities and just helping people find their way.
Rieley-Goddard’s interest in this came out of not knowing what to do with her life in her mid-20s. After working in the hospitality industry and at a nonprofit, it occurred to her one day that she could be a church pastor.
“I have friends who have a specific experiences of being called by God,” Rieley-Goddard said, adding that was not her. She views her role as being the person who works with people to help find their way in the world.
While attending the Louisville Presbyterian Seminary, she met her husband John who was also training to be a pastor. He also served at a number of WNY churches, including being co-pastor with Catherine at the Grand Island Riverside-Salem United Church of Christ. He had since retired from the ministry when he died last year.
The Lewiston Presbyterian Church is the oldest church in the village, having been first established in 1817. It currently hosts the Home Assistance Referral Team and holds events from other organizations.
Community Outreach Coordinator Patricia Berggren said there previous past received a calling to the Western United States, so a committee was formed to find a replacement. That committee existed for two years as it looked at candidates from across the county.
“We were blessed that in our own backyard, the event of Cathy’s availability presented itself,” Berggren said. “To be able to share her with First Presbyterian in Niagara Falls, its kind of a unique arrangement.”
Since leading the Lewiston church’s services, Rieley-Goddard has found this new congregation welcoming.
“What I like is getting to know people and hearing their stories and helping them realize how their story connects with the larger story of the community,” Rieley-Goddard said. “So many people live their lives thinking that maybe they’re not important. Everybody has something that they contribute to any community they’re in.”
“We’re excited that under Cathy’s leadership, we have the opportunity to be more involved with the community,” Berggren said, with the church looking to collaborate with other churches and organizations in the area.
