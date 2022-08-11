This weekend promises to be one for the reunion record books in Niagara Falls.
Alumni from Niagara Falls, LaSalle, Madonna, Bishop Duffy and Trott Vocational high schools will be celebrating the 50th reunion for the Class of 1972 all weekend long.
On Sunday, as part of the festivities, there will be another special reunion involving former players from Midtown Little League who spent part of their youth in 1950s and early 1960s on the diamonds at Gill Creek Park.
Former Midtown Little Leaguers, many of whom are now retired with grandchildren who play little league baseball, will gather Sunday afternoon at Gill Creek Park, the place where they used to hit, field, run and catch and dream of one day making it to be the Big Leagues.
“Gill Creek Park was the center of our lives as kids when we were growing up and Midtown Little League was an important part of that,” said Jim Cich, one of the event’s organizers. “We are hoping this event will allow us to reconnect with many of our childhood friends.”
Cich and other Midtown Little League organizers have drawn attention mostly through word of mouth and a Facebook group formed to promote the event. It’s unclear just how big of a crowd the reunion will draw, but some former Falls residents from as far away as Texas and Florida have expressed interest in coming.
Of course, there’s still a lot of Midtowners still living in the Falls and surrounding communities in Western New York.
Jim Massaro, another one of the event’s organizers, is one of them.
Massaro, now 67, joined Midtown Little League at the age of 9 back in 1959. He spent four years in the league — playing second base in its “minors” and “majors” divisions.
Massaro lives on Grand Island now but in his Midtown days he lived in the only pink house in the neighborhood at the corner of 25th Street and Walnut Avenue.
“My mother loved the color pink,” he said.
Massaro remembers riding his bike to games with his friends, most of whom joined Midtown by the time they were old enough to play organized baseball.
He also remembers his team colors — orange and black — and the team’s sponsor, the local Moose lodge. He credits his former little league coach, the late Chester “Chet” Gawel, with helping him learn all the important basics on the ball diamond.
“He taught you all the fundamentals, fielding grounders and hitting. He was a good coach,” Massaro said.
One other fond memory from his playing days: The free case — yes, case, not a single bottle — of soda that any Midtown Little League player who hit a home run received, courtesy of the now-defunct Star Bottling Works, Inc. Back in Massaro’s playing days, Star Bottling distributed beverages from a location at Pine Avenue and 17th Street.
Any player that hit a home run got a certificate for a case of “Oh So Grape” soda, which, despite what the name implies, came in flavors other than grape.
“There was always guys that were hitting two and three home runs a game so it was pretty good,” Massaro recalled.
Massaro said he only got one certificate for one home run that he hit.
Later in life, he did get a more important prize related to the bottling company.
In 1977, he married Marie Borgese, whose father, Henry, owned and operated Star Bottling Works for many years.
In the run-up to the Midtown Little League reunion, Massaro and other ex-players have been sharing old photos and newspaper clips from games of the past.
Massaro said seeing your name in the Niagara Gazette after making a big play or getting a clutch hit was a point of pride back when he played for Midtown.
“When you saw your name in your paper, you were pretty proud of that,” Massaro said. “That was a proud feeling. That was really the first time ever that you got your name in the paper when you were a young age. It was pretty impressive.”
The Midtown Little League reunion picnic will be held on the Niagara Street side of Gill Park from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. It will feature free hot dogs, snacks, beer and soda.
Other organizers include Gary Coscia, Joe Cimino, John Barber, Tony Ricco and Fred Caso. Largo Capital, Inc., Gary Coscia is the Presenting Sponsor with support also received from Carl DeFranco of DeFranco Window & Screen Repair.
“This is an opportunity to reconnect with our long-time friends from when we were kids and get our former teammates together,” Massaro said. “If you played at Midtown starting from when it began in the 50’s and 60’s or just played at Gill Creek in the park, we want to invite everyone.”
For more information, contact any of the event organizers or email fredcaso54@gmail.com, jimmassaro1446@gmail.com or join our group page of Midtown Little League/Gill Creek Reunion on Facebook.
