RETURN TO THE AIRWAVES
Yours truly will be paying a visit to Tom Darro and his “Viewpoint” show starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
It’s been a long time — at least more than a year — since I’ve been a guest on Tom’s program.
While I have called in on occasion, this is a chance to talk at greater length about what’s going on in the community and with the Niagara Gazette and its sister publication, the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal.
Feel free to call in with questions, comments, concerns and criticisms.
ONE MORE DARRO-RELATED MATTER
While I’m on the subject I might as well stay on the subject.
For those of you who may have missed it and are still interested in seeing it, the dinner and awards presentation honoring the most recent inductees into the Buffalo Broadcasters Hall of Fame will be re-broadcast from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, on MyTV Buffalo WNYO, cable channel 8.
Darro was one of the hall of fame inductees this year, joining a 2022 class that also included: former CBS President Gene Jankowski, football analyst/reporter and talk show host Steve Tasker, writer/producer of numerous television dramas Tom Fontana, retired WKBW-TV reporter/photographer Ed Reilly, WBEN-AM morning show co-host Susan Rose, WUFO-AM president/CEO Sheila Brown, former broadcast engineer Jackie Albarella, former WIVB- TV anchor/reporter Allen Costantini, WECK-AM president/CEO Buddy Shula and former WIVB-TV photographer Tom Vetter.
