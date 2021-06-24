From the seat of her bike and through the eyes of tourists, Carol Rogers, an environmental educator for New York State Parks has seen the metamorphosis of Niagara Falls.
At the end of the month, she will undergo a change of her own. Retirement
While once there were few hotels and not much going on, today there are multiple hotels, places to eat and things to do.
The city was divided from its natural beauty by a parkway Robert Moses designed. Today, the Gorgeview Nature Path makes it a different place.
Studying what brings people downtown and what keeps them here, USA Niagara Development President Anthony Vilardo said focusing on nature, and heritage brings visitors of higher socioeconomic status. The sort of people with higher incomes, more education and more refined tastes who would never find joy on Clifton Hill across the way.
Rogers walked the path the other day, marveling at its completed beauty.
“When last I walked this,” she said, walking just north of the Discovery Center, “it was under construction. Look at the view from here. This is nice for the people who live nearby.”
She looks at the poppies, varied native grasses, bergamot, daisies and more and marvels at the beauty even as she points out poison ivy, also part of the natural environment. You and might see it as a useless toxic week. Rogers sees its place.
“It’s toxic to us,” she said, we think ‘oh no we are gong to itch’ but it is actually a good plant for containing erosion and the berries are good fruit for birds.
As she walked, Rogers pointed out catalpa, redbud and cherries. As if on cue, a half-dozen cedar waxwings (a "museum" is the collective noun) came in to feed on the unripe fruit.
“When ever I’ve done walks in the area, it’s an adventure,” she said. “You never know what you are going to see.”
As she walked, she talked about some of the improved signage along the gorge celebrating some of the rarer species included, for example, a small endangered fern called the smooth cliff brake. It only grows in a few places but has a foothold in the gorge and on the old suspension bridge abutment just south of the Whirlpool Bridge as well as on the Gorge walls.
As much as the nature is wonderful, Rogers points out how forgiving it is from past abuses, for example, once the gorge wall was filled with industry fed by waterpower from the hydraulic canal. Today, a discarded millstone and some concrete tell a story she can interpret for visitors but mostly the greenery and native plants dominate.
As she walked, a misdirected family from Pittsburgh wandered north, marveling at the gorge and wondering where the Falls was.
“The best part of the job is the people,” she said. Everybody is happy to be outside. They say people are happy being in nature, but would you rather be behind a desk?”
Rogers said she will be traveling more in retirement, spending time in Las Vegas with her grandchildren.
How to get kids involved
Taking an interest in nature is an easy seed to plant with children, Carol Rogers said.
A cheap pair of binoculars and an inexpensive guide on birds, trees or insects is often enough.
“Start the kids simple,” she said. “There is nothing better than the real world, the smell after rain or the feel of a red-banded millipede in my hand.
“Get away from the TV and the computer. You need to learn to enjoy things.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.