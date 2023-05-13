Deborah Hicks, a retired employee of the Niagara Falls School District who worked for the district for 28 years, is now hoping to represent the community as a member of the city school board.
Hicks, a Falls native, said she’s running for a school board seat because she wants to empower students, parents and teachers.
“My main interest is in the instructional process of educating our students,” she said. “I believe in giving back to the district that I have learned from and have been greatly rewarded. I want to join with solutions to enhance our educational system from a teacher’s point of view. Our school board has done a great job of managing the budget. A budget that I am impressed with, and educating our students, but there is always room for improvement.”
Hicks retired from the school district in June of 2022, having taught every elementary grade except fourth. During her tenure with the district, she worked with the Even Start Program, where she went to the homes of disadvantaged families to help with instruction for children and to promote better attendance and to encourage parents to return to school to continue their own education. She was also involved in working with young boys under the My Brothers Keepers Program and was also part of the Family and Community Engagement Program.
“It is my belief that when children are properly educated, they are capable of being more of a contribution to our society,” she said. “Too many of our children are picking up guns rather than a profitable job or career. My extensive experience gives me the understanding of what children, families, systems, and communities need to be healthy and successful.”
Hicks is an advocate for smaller class sizes, especially in pre-K and kindergarten.
“Pre-K to second grade is when you establish that foundation of education,” she said. “The teachers who are doing a great job teaching in these grades can instill much more in our children with smaller class sizes.”
She also supporters more diversity among the instructional staff.
“Culture matters,” she said. “Our teachers should be equitable with our culture, no matter what the culture may be. I have solutions for this inequity.”
In addition, Hicks said she believes parents should be given more access to files and resources to help guide their children in the direction of a suitable profession, one that is congruent with their God-given gifts and knowledge.
“Every child has a special gift and should have guidance manifesting that gift,” she said. “Let’s re-evaluate how we measure intelligence and the parents’ involvement.”
Born and raised in Niagara Falls, Hicks currently resides in the DeVeaux area of the city. She has two sons; one is a travel nurse and the other is attending Niagara Falls High School. She graduated from Niagara County Community College with an associate degree in human services and earned a dual master’s from Niagara University in Special Education, Pre-K to 12 and Literacy Pre-K to 6 grade.
Also in Tuesday’s race are incumbents Michael Capizzi, looking to capture a full 5-year term on the board, and Tony Paretto seeking his third full term. In addition, Portland Jackson, a caseworker at Heart, Love & Soul, is also on the ballot. She is a former member of Men Standing Strong Together, NOAH Community Organizer, Sisters of St. Francis Women’s Respite Community and the Niagara Falls Lions Club.
“I don’t own a business or sit on several boards,” she said. “My only desire is to sit on a board that is working toward a better development of our children and the city. But I have been a president, vice president and member of a nonprofit organization for nearly 20 years. I understand the rules and regulations of being a team player on a board, while analyzing and strategizing the intricacies of a budget. However, the school budget should be more resourceful for our students, as well as maintaining our staff and facilities.”
Hicks is currently a member of Christ Redemption Tabernacle Church.
”My faith is a very important essence in my life,” she said. “Education has been my ministry. I believe in the Holy Spirit for all things. I have come this far by faith and will continue to do God’s will.”
During the May 16 school board elections, Hicks said she’s asking voters to “help me, help you.”
I have solutions to the issues. I know I can make a difference,” she said.
The school budget vote and board of education election will take place Tuesday at general election polling sites from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
