Retired Border Patrol Agent Jeff Wilson of Western New York was selected to represent the state in Berlin, Germany for the Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) “Final Leg” that will lead into opening ceremonies of the 2023 Special Olympics World Games on June 17.
Wilson will join 90 members of law enforcement from 30 countries for 16 torch runs in Germany before lighting the cauldron, officially marking the start of World Games Berlin.
“Members of law enforcement selected to participate in the final leg are recognized as leaders of our movement to inclusion, ambassadors for our athletes and pioneers of the incredible partnership between Special Olympics and law enforcement that has changed the lives of millions of people with intellectual differences,” said Special Olympics New York President & CEO Stacey Hengsterman. “We are honored to have Jeff represent New York on the world stage.”
Wilson began supporting Special Olympics through LETR more than 25 years ago as a border patrol agent. He participated in Texas and New Mexico before coming to New York approximately 12 years ago. He became even more active when his daughter, Hailey, was born with an intellectual disability two years later. He says the impact Special Olympics has had on her childhood has reached all facets of her life.
"It's an incredible honor to represent Special Olympics New York and the Law Enforcement Torch Run for the final leg in Berlin,” said Wilson. “This is certainly the chance of a lifetime. This opportunity is extremely meaningful to me, knowing that I am representing an organization that has meant so much to me and my family. I cannot express the significance Special Olympics has played in the life of my daughter, Hailey."
Wilson currently serves as the regional director of LETR for Special Olympics New York in the Western Region. He is widely known throughout the movement as someone who is always asking what more he can do to support the athletes. He is active in the recruitment of new athletes and members of LETR, serves on the Polar Plunge Committee and participates in several other events that support the organization such as “Law and Orders,” the Buffalo Bowl and Color Run.
“My favorite memory took place several years ago when I ran the Badges on the Border leg of the Torch Run in Niagara Falls, with my wife and three daughters,” Wilson recalled. “At the end of the run, we met our Canadian LETR counterparts at the international boundary on the middle of the Rainbow Bridge. There, my daughter Hailey, along with a Special Olympics Canada athlete, was selected to use the Flame of Hope to light a caldron that signified the unity and support for LETR between our two nations.”
Wilson recently had the honor of presenting Hailey with her first State Fall Games medal, after her bocce team took bronze in October.
