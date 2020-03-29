Kris Strassburg told herself she wasn't going to cry.
But when someone asked how her Lockport restaurant Tom's Diner was doing, the tears came.
They were good tears, she said.
"We're slower than usual, but our loyal customers are keeping us open," explained Strassburg, who owns the diner at 11 Main St. in Lockport with her husband, Rick.
Like many restaurants in the region, Tom's Diner is responding creatively to the New York state-ordered COVID-19 shutdown of their seating areas.
Since demand for early breakfast has slowed, she and Rick have changed their hours to 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday through Wednesday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, but are serving their full menu for takeout, curbside pickup or delivery. They also offer a variety of 12 dinners suitable for freezing.
"We just ask that they call the day before," Kris said about the freezer dinners. All the information is on the Tom's Diner Facebook page and the website at www.tomsdinerinc.com or by calling 439-4283.
In Lewiston, the owner of Gallo Coal Fire Kitchen, Michael Hibbard, was in the midst of an expansion of his business. His newest restaurant, called Gather by Gallo on Center Street, had only been open for about a week before everything was shut down due to the COVID-19 restrictions.That restaurant, which had been doing brisk business serving burgers, steaks and fish and such, has since closed temporarily.
Construction has also ceased for his new Gallo restaurant location at Center Street and First Street. His current location will become a Gallo-styled Mexican restaurant, he said. In the middle of all the expansion, Hibbard is responding to the challenge of the shutdown by adding a new product available through a produce delivery service from Buffalo called Produce Peddler.
Hibbard has created a box of his products, featuring Gallo's jarred sauce, a ball of pizza dough, a box of pasta, and house made pesto sauce made with fresh basil from his friend who owns an micro basil farm in Buffalo, all available for $22 via delivery from the online service, producepedler.com.
All restaurant owners contacted by this newspaper recently have indicated a sadness over having to layoff staff, including Hibbard. "I had to layoff 36 people when this happened," he said. "It was difficult. Very difficult."
Gallo Coal Fire Kitchen is still offering a full menu for pick up at 800 Center St., in Lewiston, with delivery provided by Door Dash and Grub Hub by by calling the restaurant 405-7956.
After temporarily closing, Power City Eatery at 444 Third St. in Niagara Falls has re-opened with a much reduced schedule. Joe Hotchkiss, a co-owner of the popular downtown restaurant featuring fresh bagels and corned beef and pastrami sandwiches, said he is selling some of his storehouse of stock and will be making bagels and other menu items from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays. Customers can call 299-0124 to order.
"We’re still seeing a demand for our product which is great," Hotchkiss said. "I hope this passes very soon so we can get back to what we’ve been doing. I would just like to say thank you to everybody that’s helped us get through up until this point. I’ve sold a lot of bagels in the last couple weeks."
