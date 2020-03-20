Some area restaurants are coming up with unusual ways to stay connected with their customers.
At the Shirt Factory in Medina, owners are offering two special craft cocktails for take-out; including one called "Medina Strong," and the other called "We Rise."
They are also planning an online party on Facebook.
"We are working on a digital cocktail party for Saturday Night," said owner Scott Robinson. "People can stay home and post photos. It'll give the sense that we're all in it together, rather than alone."
The restaurant is offering takeout of both food and alcohol, from beer and wine to specialty drinks, but food must be purchased with alcohol and orders must be placed by 11 p.m. the day prior on the website at www.shirtfactorymedina.com.
These days, as more citizens are choosing to stay at home, many area restaurants and food businesses are cooking away, continuing to offer takeout, delivery and curbside pickup. In many cases, restaurants and other eateries are operating under reduced hours with skeleton staff.
Several restaurant owners said they're doubling efforts to keep kitchens sanitized and staff and customers safe. They are counting on their regular customers to help them stay afloat until this epidemic passes. In many cases, loyal customers are doing just that.
NIAGARA FALLS
At the renowned Irish bar, Gadawski's on Falls Street in Niagara Falls, St. Patrick's Day was a smash success, with pickup in the restaurant or at curbside or delivery. Owner Mary Beth Nugent said she sold out 200 pounds of corned beef. Going forward, she says the restaurant is entering uncharted territory.
"We hope our loyal customers will continue that trend through Lent," she said.
And on Third Street, the Power City Eatery is still cooking fresh bagels every morning Monday through Friday, along with their full menu, for pickup or curbside delivery.
"I'm working on some online ordering and new delivery procedures," said owner Joe Hotchkiss.
Over at the Youngstown Village Diner, "Things are going as good as can be expected," said Sheila Tubinis, a long-time waitress.
"Yesterday was St. Patrick's Day and we were very busy with our corned beef and cabbage, which sold out," she said earlier this week.
"We're just trying to tread water based on what might be coming down the pike but in general doing OK," she said. "Our regular customers have been ordering breakfast and dinner from us. Our customers are fantastic."
Raul Parker, Niagara Falls police officer and owner of Dirty Bird Chicken N' Waffles on Buffalo Avenue, said he believed his customers were trying to provide extra support for his newly opened restaurant. On Monday, several of them came in for just gift certificates.
Meanwhile, the owners of The Como, who have two restaurants in Niagara Falls and one in Lewiston, are delivering to customers throughout the area. They also has a drive-up door at the back of the Pine Avenue restaurant, said Steve Hall, the kitchen manager.
"A lot of the seniors that don’t want to go out, we’re delivering right to their doors," he said. "We’re happy to deliver to them. We’ve been getting a lot of the soups and the macaronis, and people ordering two or three days worth of meals."
The La Hacienda on Pine Avenue in Niagara Falls is still open regular hours until further notice, with regular hours for pick-up inside the restaurant.
"We'll see how it goes," said owner George Satarian on Wednesday, noting he's offering a 15 percent discount for large orders as an extra incentive to customers. "Everybody's got to get used this."
Michael Capizzi of Michael's Restaurant on Pine Avenue said there is no clarity on the timing of the crisis.
"I’m trying to stay open as long as I can to keep my employees working," Capizzi said, adding he could use help from his customers. "We need to support each other in these bad times."
"It will clear up and people are going to need restaurants," he added. "It's just a matter of when."
Tree Top Pizzeria and Grill, located at 4900 Saunders Settlement Road, is still doing business but has locked the door and is handling all transactions by phone, including credit card payments.
Owner Nathan Addenbrooke is asking all customers to stay in their cars in the parking lot and he delivers food to the car window.
"It seems to make the most sense," Addenbrooke said. "No one has written the book on this thing. We're just trying to roll with it."
Other businesses are unable to face the slowed sales.
In Pendleton, owners of Craft Coffee House, will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today and Thursday, offering frozen waffles and breakfast sandwiches, coffee beans and "huge discounts" on remaining bottles of wine and beer. The owners intend to close Friday, due to lack of customers.
"It's crushing us," said owner Katie Graves of the slowdown.
LEWISTON
In Lewiston, many restaurants are carrying on, including Casa Antica on Center Street, which is offering a full menus for pickup.
"We do have a special menu package, along with sandwiches, a lot of pizza and plus we're doing the regular menu, based on what we have," said executive chef Jack Soldano.
Apple Grannies on Lewiston's Center Street remains open and customers will be able to pick up the popular Wednesday and Friday fish fries and other items from the menu, which is available for curbside pick up and payments by phone, said co-owner Chuck Barber.
At the Natural Link, a butcher shop and deli in Lewiston, business has been brisk.
"We plan on being here all week," said owner Cathy Martin.
LOCKPORT
In Lockport, owners of two popular restaurants, Molinaro's Ristorante and the Village Eatery, are grateful they have always had brisk pick up and delivery business, but expressed deep concern over staff lay-offs.
Peter Calieri, owner of the Village Eatery and the Davison Road Inn, said both his restaurants are doing good takeout business.
"We think this is going to go to the end of April— that’s my gut — so we’re gearing up to keep as many people employed as possible," he said.
Michael Molinaro of Molinaro's said, "I have spoken with numerous restaurant owners and we are all doing the best we can to help one another and the community."
"The support we've received from our patrons and community has been incredible," he added.
Business is also steady at Chenez's Popcorn in Lockport, where owner Karla Chenez appreciates the customers who shop regularly for their favorite flavors at the Main Street popcorn store.
"We plan on keeping our doors open," she said. She said she'll use the downtime to clean and sanitize everything and work on some long-delayed projects, like marketing for fundraising schools and sports teams.
She hopes the virus will be gone sooner rather than later.
"It came here quick, it could leave that quick," she said.
