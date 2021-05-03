Congressman Brian Higgins (D-Buffalo) says the Restaurant Revitalization Fund will begin accepting applications today.
The program, funded through the American Rescue Plan and run by the Small Business Administration (SBA), provides struggling restaurants with federal COVID-19 relief. Applicants can register through the SBA’s application portal.
“Local restaurants have suffered major financial hardships during the pandemic juggling reduced dining capacity, additional food and safety costs, and lower revenues,” Higgins said. “This federal relief will help ease those burdens so restaurants, an integral component of our community, can help in the rebuilding of our economy. We encourage Western New York restaurants to apply quickly. These resources are finite, and the application window will close when funding runs out.”
The Restaurant Revitalization Fund includes $28.6 billion in federal pandemic relief funding and was included in the American Rescue Plan.
Niagara County Community College Small Business Development Center Director Lynn Oswald hopes area eateries take advantage of the funding and was encouraging businesses to get a jump on today’s opening for applications.
A workshop was held on April 14.
Additional details on the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, including a sample application and program guide can be found at SBA.gov/restaurants.
Western New York businesses needing additional assistance with the application process can reach out to a local Small Business Development Center: 716-878-4030 (Buffalo SBDC) or 716-210-2515 (Niagara SBDC).
