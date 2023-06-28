A day after securing a victory in the Democratic primary, Mayor Robert Restaino drew interest on social media for a different reason: his abrupt end to an interview with a representative of a Buffalo television station.
Before polls closed Tuesday night, Restaino did an interview with WGRZ-TV news cameraman Ben Read and was asked to rate his performance as a mayor.
After saying he’d give his leadership in the “city he’s been running for four years” an “A,” Restaino questioned Read’s question.
“I don’t even understand that question quite frankly,” he said. “Why would I grade the city any way different?”
Restaino then asked Read: “How would you grade the city?”
“I don’t live here. I don’t know,” Read responded, then noted Restaino is running again and asked the mayor if he was trying to improve.
“Well, there’s always work to be done. Don’t you think? I mean, I would think,” Restaino responded.
At that point in the interview, Restaino said, “I think I’m done” before putting his right hand over the camera lens and then turning to walk away.
In a Tweet accompanying the video, WGRZ-TV news reporter Robert Hackford described it as a “bizarre ending to primary day in Niagara Falls.” In his initial Tweet, Hackford suggested Restaino “grabbed” the camera. In a follow-up Tweet, after some viewers suggested Restaino simply put his hand over the lens, Hackford argued that the video shows the mayor did grab the camera lens before letting it go.
The video garnered more than 100,000 views on Twitter as of Wednesday evening, one day after Restaino defeated challengers Glenn Choolokian and Demetreus Nix to secure the Democratic ballot line on the November general election for mayor.
Democratic city council member Donta Myles, a frequent critic of Restaino who has been highly critical in recent months of the mayor’s calling of special meetings to conduct council business inside city hall, said Restaino’s handling of the interview was not in keeping with the “conduct of a level-headed leader.”
“It was the level of unprofessionalism when he just walks away,” Myles said. “It shows his level of aggression and that was uncalled for. It definitely is not the conduct of a mayor, or at least it should not be the conduct of a mayor. You are going to get asked questions all the time. The reporter asked him some very simple questions in a mild manner, but if you are not in a condition to handle and interview you should say ‘no comment,’ postpone it until later. That wasn’t a good look as the person who in his position who represents our city. He could have contained his frustration a little bit better than he did.”
The mayor’s office did not respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.
