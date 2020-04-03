Restaino to residents: Keep your distance

As he has on numerous occasions in recent weeks, Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino stressed again on Friday the need for all city residents to follow guidelines for social distancing in an effort to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
During a community update aired on the Niagara Falls School District's Our Schools Channel, Restaino expressed frustration about residents who are still ignoring current social distancing standards.
During a recent walk in his neighborhood, Restaino said he saw a group of people holding a party outside of a residence. He said his office was also alerted this week to a large gathering of people at Hyde Park. In addition, Restaino lamented the need for city crews to establish physical barricades at city playgrounds and basketball courts where some individuals continued to gather in large groups despite a state-imposed ban on such gatherings issued by Gov. Andrew Cuomo last month.
Restaino reminded residents that current social distancing standards apply to everyone in all settings, not just those who are indoors. He said the rules apply to outdoor activities as well, specifically mentioning little league practices and pick-up basketball games as examples of activities that people may feel are OK but are still not acceptable at this time.
"The idea that somehow being outdoors makes it safe is absurd," he said.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Niagara County increased again on Friday, moving passed 100 total cases, up from 91 a day earlier.
As of 11 a.m. Friday, the county's case location map showed a total of 103 confirmed cases, with the City of Niagara Falls and the Town of Wheatfield continuing to have the highest number among communities within the county. According to the location map, the Falls had 26 cases on Friday. The next highest total is found in the Town of Wheatfield where there were 24 positive cases.
Restaino said all city residents should be following recommendations from public health officials not only for their own safety, but for the protection of health care workers who will ultimately be called to duty to treat individuals who become infected. He said social distancing is more than a "convenient suggestion" and can truly be a matter of life and death in some circumstances.
"This is not an option. It's important," Restaino said.
Erie County continued to see an increase in positive cases as well on Friday, a day officials also announced two more virus-related deaths.
As of Friday, there were 802 confirmed virus cases in Erie County, which has now had 21 people die due to COVID-19.
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center could be used as an intensive-care hospital if needed during the projected peak in late April or early May.
Statewide, Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Friday reported 432 deaths over a 24-hour period, bringing the death toll to nearly 2,400.
More than 13,300 people were hospitalized statewide with about 3,400 in intensive care, according to Cuomo.
Cases have now been confirmed in every New York county, with worrisome trends in some regions.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.