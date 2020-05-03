Restaino remains upbeat about city's future amid COVID-19 shutdown

If you ask, Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino will tell you that he believes "we're put in a place for a purpose."
But he'll also admit that he never imagined that part of his purpose, in his first 100 days as mayor, would include steering the Cataract City through a-once-in-100-years public health crisis, the destruction of the local economy and the resulting hemorrhaging of red ink from the city's 2020 budget.
"So that's when you have to decide if you have what it takes to say, 'Yes, let's go,'" Restaino said at the end of yet another every long week, late Friday afternoon.
He had just wrapped up a meeting of department heads to discuss the "scenarios" for what is becoming an ever-expanding budget deficit, brought on by double-digit percentage drops in almost every revenue stream for the city. The mayor admitted he could not have guessed that his first 100-plus days in office would be this tumultuous.
"I knew that I was walking into a couple of structural problems, including a little over $9 million structural budget deficit brought on my the misspending of tribal (casino revenue sharing) funds. We knew we were coming into a number of fiscal challenges," he said.
Building on a campaign promise, and in an attempt to address the budget issues in his first 100 days, Restaino began reaching out and holding meetings with other public and governmental agencies, like the Niagara Falls Water Board, the Falls School District, the Niagara Falls Housing Authority and Niagara County. The idea was to find ways to better collaborate and save on the costs of services.
Those early meetings showed promise.
"We believed we could make (fiscal) improvements, going forward, without impacting our current revenue," Restaino said. "We knew we needed to invest in technology and we were on track to do that, working with the school board."
And an improving local economy continued to show growth with the opening of new market rate housing on both Third and Niagara streets, along with a small business incubator.
The long-stalled plans to redevelop the remainder of the former Rainbow Mall got a boost when the state-run USA Niagara Development Corp. announced it was replacing the long-stalled Wonderfalls private redevelopment effort with a state-funded plan to reimagine the property.
Restaino thought the administration's first 100 days looked bright, that is until the novel coronavirus sent the world into a pandemic.
With the state of New York largely on "PAUSE," efforts have shifted largely to protecting public health and safety.
Non-essential businesses, like the tourism and hospitality industries - normally the life blood of the city at this time year, remain on shutdown.
"When you have no revenue (from sales taxes, bed taxes and the like), that changes the whole dynamic," Restaino said.
The mayor said that since St. Patrick's Day, he has spent every day working on models to project how deep and devastating the impact of the pandemic will be while running scenarios on how best to deal with the situation. Restaino ruefully noted that there is "nothing you can pull off the shelf" to provide a proven path out of the crisis.
"I chuckle at some folks who think there is an easy solution to this," the mayor said. "They say, 'Well just lay folks off.' But massive layoffs could result in higher expenditures from overtime."
Restaino said navigating the city through these troubled financial waters will require collaboration among stakeholders, including the city's employee unions.
"I'm trying to do everything I can to not lay people off," the mayor said. "That's a last resort."
Restaino said he's driven by a conviction that Falls residents are entitled to basic services like fire and police protection and a reliable city infrastructure.
"Of course they're entitled to it, they pay taxes," the mayor said. "I think it's important that government provides services at fundamental levels."
The mayor praised his team of department heads for their work in preparing budget options. He said their projections have been strikingly accurate.
"The problems we think we're going to face are what we've been planning for," Restaino said.
Having a solid idea of what's coming doesn't make planning any easier.
The mayor worries about the fiscal problems of state government, which might mean a 20 to 30 percent cut in aid to cities and school districts.
"That would exponentially raise the challenges we face just trying to get through this year," Restaino said.
The mayor also said his days in office so far have been dogged by what he called a "financially disastrous" last four years in the city's Community Development Department. Restaino said audits by the federal Department of Housing andUrban Development (HUD) have identified $2 million in "questionable expenditures."
Still, finances notwithstanding, Restaino has spent much of his time in the first 100 days directly addressing the coronavirus pandemic. From continually preaching to the public about the need for social distancing to lobbying the federal government for coronavirus testing sites in the city, the mayor says he has obsessed over keeping Falls residents safe.
"The first death in the city, that was a dark day," Restaino said. "I want the testings sites. I want to know who's healthy and how to keep (the virus) from spreading."
The mayor says he's also been fighting for emergency funding for Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, which also faces serious fiscal challenges.
"We can't come out of this without the medical center," Restaino said.
With all the challenges of the first 100 days, the mayor insisted he has not lost hope for the agenda he campaigned on. He said the wheels of government continue to roll, even surrounded by chaos.
"Inside of city hall, there are still discussions about the agenda I hope to accomplish," Restaino said. "They are the pleasant distractions on otherwise dark days. But there's a realization that some of those will need to take a back seat for now."
In the next 100 days, Restaino said he and his "team" will tackle the challenges aheads, figuring out how Niagara Falls will reopen and what the city may look like.
"We're really looking now at reimagining Niagara Falls city government into the future," the mayor said. "No one is Superman or Wonder Woman. I'm worrying about (city) services. I'm worrying about our small businesses. You feel the anxiety and pain everyone else feels, but you can't just fix it. It takes a toll. You want to do what's right. You want to accomplish something. You weather through it and you do your best."
Restaino said, in addition to his city hall team, he also looks to his family to get him through tough times. He said his cell phone is constantly chirping at him, with family members communicating via a group text.
"I have relatives in Texas, in Washington state, where this (virus) started, in Tennessee, it's not just a New York problem," he said. "And it helps to know how other places are coping."
Restaino knows he'll be looking at all options in his next 100 days.
"For all of what this is and what it has become, I'm still here," he said. "I'm excited about the opportunity to get past this and get to the plans I had."
