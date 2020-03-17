Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino on Tuesday announced a series of changes to city services in keeping with state and federal guidelines for dealing with the novel coronavirus outbreak.
The list of changes were as follows:
• The Niagara Falls Ice Pavilion will be closed until further notice;
• All City Clerk Office services that require an application can be accessed through the city’s website under "Online Documents – City Clerk" and can be submitted by mail or email with the exception of marriage license. Instructions are provided on the website;
• Residents are strongly encouraged to pay all traffic and parking fine payments by mail to: Parking Violations Bureau P.O. Box 1586 Niagara Falls, New York 14302. All penalties on tickets issued after March 13, 2020 will be waived;
• Property tax payments may be made online through the city’s website or by mail;
• Bed tax payments may be submitted by mail and water bills can be submitted by mail or online at the Niagara Falls Water Board website;
• City employment applications can be accessed online through the city’s website and can be submitted by mail or email;
• For information on general permits administered by the Code Enforcement Department, call 286-4450. For Plumbing Inspections call 286-4452 and for Electrical Inspections, call 286-4458. If you need to submit project drawings and/or plans, call 286-4450 for an appointment;
• For refuse dump permits, television drop-offs and permits for parks shelters, call DPW and Parks at 286-4840. These items will be handled by appointment only so residents are asked to call the above number prior to visiting the DPW Office;
• If it is necessary to come into any one of the above offices for the items listed, city officials are asking that one person come into the office. If you are accompanied by others, (with the exception of minor children) city officials ask that they remain outside of the office;
• All city purchasing bid openings will take place in the city council chambers.
For any questions on Niagara Falls Water Board Services, residents should visit https://nfwb.org/news for information.
"This is a constantly changing situation and we will get new information out as soon as possible," Restaino said.
