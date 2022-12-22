A group of state lawmakers representing districts in Niagara Falls and other parts of Western New York made a written pitch to U.S. Senators Charles Schumer and Kirstin Gillibrand for federal dollars to support Mayor Robert Restaino’s proposed $150 million Centennial Park project.
In a March 28 letter to Schumer and Gillibrand, 13 members of the Western New York delegation to the New York State Legislature asked the senators to consider allocating funds from their 2023 “Congressional District Spending.”
The letter, which does not specify an amount requested, argues that for “far too long” Niagara Falls has been “neglected and stagnated in its inability to progress by capitalizing on its natural economic drivers and one of the world’s natural wonders.”
The lawmakers’ letter suggests the community is “on the precipice of change” and that creating a “multi-use parking structure” would “incentivize tourists to explore the city’s downtown region through various activities the Centennial Park promises to offer.”
In their letter, members of the Western New York state delegation ask Schumer and Gillibrand to “strongly consider” awarding funds for the project. The letter was signed by Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes, Niagara Falls Republican Assemblyman Angelo Morinello and Niagara County Republican Sen. Rob Ortt along with 10 other representatives representing districts in the region.
The letter was part of a package of Centennial Park support letters collected by the city’s community development department in advance of a public hearing scheduled for tonight that will focus on the Restaino administration’s plan to borrow, through a federal loan, potentially millions of dollars to cover the cost of purchasing the property where the administration wants to build the park.
The package of letters, listed under the header “Centennial Park, Endless Possibilities for Economic Growth, Fun and Culture,” includes copies of resolutions supporting the project from both the Niagara Falls City Council and the Niagara County Legislature and letters of support from the Niagara Falls School District, the Seneca Nation of Indians, the Niagara Falls Hotel and Motel Association, Inc., Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, the Niagara Falls Boys and Girls Club, the Niagara Organizing Alliance for Hope and the Niagara USA Chamber.
The packet also includes letters endorsing Centennial Park from local unions, including the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 22 Plumbers & Steamfitters.
Local developers Sam Savarino and TM Montante also expressed support for the project in writing, as did Frank Strangio, whose family owns the Wingate by Wyndham Niagara Falls, the Quality Inn Niagara hotels and the Plati Niagara, another hotel that is currently being built on Rainbow Boulevard near Third Street, downtown. Another letter endorsing the project was submitted by the Falls-based Merani Hotel Group.
“The proposed Centennial Park will be home to various year-round activities, which will result in Niagara Falls hotels and motels being filled with visitors from near and far throughout for seasons. We are eager to watch this improve our area,” one of the letters signed by Strangio reads.
The public will get its chance to weigh in on the administration’s plan to obtain a federal loan to cover the cost of acquiring, through eminent domain, 12 acres of downtown property currently owned by the private firm Niagara Falls Redevelopment for use as the site of Centennial Park.
Restaino’s administration has proposed borrowing against future allotments of the city’s annual Community Development Block Grant funds to cover the cost of the land acquisition.
To date, city officials have not offered any firm estimates as to the potential cost of the property.
The city’s community development department can borrow up to $9.9 million which would be paid back, with 7.5% interest, using a portion of its annual community development block grant funds at a cost of $957,044 per year for 20 years.
Another scenario released publicly explained the potential cost of a loan amount of $4.95 million. A loan that size would involve an estimated annual repayment of $478,522 in community development funds for 20 years.
The actual amount to be borrowed would be determined following an “award” by the courts for the purchase of the property as part of the ongoing eminent domain process.
Tonight’s public hearing will run from 6 to 7 p.m. and will be held inside council chambers at Niagara Falls City Hall, 745 Main St.
