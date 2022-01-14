Niagara Falls's portion of slots revenue from Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino is shared with several other regional entities, including Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, the Niagara Falls School District, Destination Niagara USA, the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority, the Niagara Falls Housing Authority and Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center. The funds received by Niagara County come directly from the state.
Here's the response to Wednesday's news from some of those entities:
Joseph Ruffolo, CEO of Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center
"We’re pleasantly surprised because we hadn’t really heard much. We are very grateful to the Seneca Nation and the state of New York to get this compact settled. We look forward to resuming payments and to the new compact for 2024 and beyond.
"Obviously we don’t yet have any detail with respect to calculations."
John Percy, president and CEO of Destination Niagara USA
“It’s wonderful, very welcome news to hear after such an extended period of time. I applaud all parties for coming together, its nice to be able to get passed this concern. I don’t know the amount we will get but we are grateful to be a participant in the compact. 100% of the monies we receive will go to marketing this destination, so the community will benefit.
"Our board took a stance many years ago, that these funds will be spent on marketing, advertising and promotional efforts only."
Mark Laurrie, Niagara Falls School District superintendent
“I’m super excited to hear about this, didn’t see it coming. If the slot percentages hold at the rate we received since the current compact originated, we should be owed $3.75 million for the past five years. We had not booked that as expected revenue, so it will help us offset increases whether in debt service or otherwise.
"There is still work to be done with the city and we will need to speak with the mayor because the money goes from the state to the city and they distribute it. But it is especially good news as we start budget deliberations in two weeks.”
Rich Andres, chairman of the Economic Development Committee of the Niagara County Legislature
“It’s exciting, we get our funds through the state, so we hope to get turn around ASAP. We hope to get it with all deliberate speed. We’ve not budgeted for it as far as expected revenue. It’s been so long since we got it that its been taken out of our budget.
"Our portion is much reduced from the city’s because the city is considered the host community. We get some funds because we are in what’s called the Exclusivity Zone, we are not considered a host community but we also cannot host a casino."
