Two residents of a home at 416 Main St. in Wilson were treated for minor injuries following a fire late Sunday morning.
The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office said calls on the fire came in about 11:15 a.m. Sunday and responding deputies and volunteer fire units spotted a rear bedroom of the home fully involved in fire.
The fire was quickly extinguished by Wilson, Ransomville and Cambria volunteer firefighters.
Both occupants and all of their pets were able to evacuate the home safely.
A damage estimate is unavailable at this time. Niagara County Origin and Cause team responded to the scene and is conducting an investigation into the cause of the fire.
