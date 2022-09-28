LEWISTON — Some residents still stand opposed to a new zoning change that was the subject of a public hearing Monday evening.
The hearing was for a change to a local law that would change the zoning of a land parcel at 691 Northridge Drive from an R-1 residential use district to a planned unit development. The change is required for a proposed addition to the Ridgeview at Lewiston complex to go ahead.
Common complaints from those who spoke, who lived on streets near where the development would take place, included what the long-term benefit be — feeling that the particular area is already overdeveloped, increased traffic and the need for bigger setbacks between these new developments and current homes.
“What I’m asking the council to do is think about what you’re doing, not just how it affects one individual but everyone on that area,” said Mark Rossman who lives on Scoville Drive. “Are there other things you could be putting into this parcel of land other than just condominiums and apartments that are cropping up all over the place?”
The project developer LMK Reality has been planning two new residential multi-family buildings for the 1.85 acre parcel. One would be a 12,556 foot two-story, six-unit apartment building and the other a 8,745 square foot four-townhouse building.
Plans for the new buildings came before town and planning boards four times. Nick Massaro, of LMK Realty, previously told the Gazette they had to be scaled back from original plans for a 30-unit mix of townhomes and apartments.
LMK Reality also built the Historical Square, Ridgeview at Lewiston, and Legacy at Lewiston complexes, putting together 450 condominium and apartment units over the past four decades.
The town board is expected to make a final decision on the matter at its Oct. 13 work session at 6 p.m. If approved, the developer would only need to file a building permit with architects and engineers submitting a new set of construction drawings.
Construction would be planned to start later that October and take between 12 and 15 months to complete.
