Niagara Falls residents had a chance on Wednesday to have their say about Mayor Robert Restaino’s plan to use the power of eminent domain to forcibly acquire 12 acres of land from Niagara Falls Redevelopment to make way for the proposed Centennial Park project.
Only a handful of them took advantage of the opportunity.
The hearing, which is the first step in what could be a lengthy and potentially costly eminent domain process, drew eight speakers, the majority of which expressed concern about the plan and what it might mean to the neighborhood and the city as a whole.
“We’re taxpayers and we are residents of the city of Niagara Falls,” said Memorial Parkway resident Sean Fields. “We’re happy to see the city progress. We’re happy to see development come to this area. But I just don’t feel it needs to be at the expense of its citizenry.”
The city is pursuing eminent domain in an effort to build Centennial Park, a campus of structures that would include an events center, an ice hockey rink and space for outdoor activities and concerts. The city wants to develop the project on 12 acres of land bordered by John B. Daly Boulevard and Falls Street. The property has been owned by NFR for years.
On Tuesday, NFR announced that it previously presented the city with a proposal to build a $1.5 billion data center under a partnership with the Toronto-based company Urbacon. The project, which NFR has dubbed the “Niagara Digital Campus,” has been proposed for development on land owned by NFR near the intersection of John B. Daly and Rainbow boulevards.
During Wednesday’s hearing, an attorney representing NFR acknowledged that the data center plan would involve the acquisition of at least 23 other properties.
Fields said his two-family home on Memorial Parkway, which he inherited from his grandmother, appears to be one of the properties NFR needs for its project.
“I want to put a face and a name and a person to the situation that we have going on here today,” Fields said.
“It was stated earlier that data centers, they change the community for the better. My question is how can they change the community for the better if they move the community out?” he added.
David Miller, who has lived in the neighborhood where the projects are proposed for the past 37 years, said he’s also worried about having to move if the eminent domain goes forward.
“I really don’t look forward to probably having to start over again,” Miller said.
Miller described it as “disappointing” when NFR acquired the former 10th Street Park property years ago, noting that the company removed a gazebo and baseball diamond backstop to make way for a proposed multi-million-dollar tourism center that was never built.
“There’s been a lot of promises made,” he said.
Cherish Beals, a Park Place resident and owner of a local bed and breakfast, questioned the intentions of both Restaino and NFR as they dueled over their separate projects. She said she is not convinced NFR will produce what it says it will and is instead attempting to drive up the value of its properties for its own gain.
“They have no interest in the community,” she said. “Money and profits come first.”
Beals noted that state Board of Elections records show NFR executive Roger Trevino ranked as the third highest donor to Restaino’s mayoral campaign, with the two higher ranked donors being the mayor himself and his brother, City Administrator Anthony Restaino.
“Let that sink in: Taxpayer dollars will be spent to purchase property from a company whose executive is the top donor to the mayor’s campaign, besides the mayor himself and his brother,” she said.
Following Wednesday’s hearing, Trevino declined comment on his campaign donations to Mayor Restaino, referring questions to NFR’s spokesperson James Haggerty.
Restaino said it’s an “interesting piece that somebody wanted to mention,” but it has nothing to do with his pursuit of Centennial Park or his administration’s negotiations with NFR.
“One would think, if that were the case, I would be less aggressive with NFR,” the mayor said.
Williamsville resident Carl Skompinski encouraged council members to reject any sort of “quid pro quo” that might involve granting NFR’s request for a variance on height restrictions on one of its properties — the former Native American Center for Living Arts, commonly known as the Turtle building.
In an interview with the Niagara Gazette earlier this week, Restaino said NFR’s owner, New York City real estate developer Howard Milstein, expressed interest in obtaining as part of a land deal with the city permission to exceed a six-story height restriction on the Turtle site because he felt it would increase the value of the property.
Skompinski argued that any such deal would be a mistake and that the Turtle building should be preserved, not demolished to make way for a hotel or some other development.
“The Turtle should not be used as a sacrificial pawn to help justify acquiring the parcels,” he said. “It’s an iconic structure that lies fallow for over 20 years. Thousands of people drive by it each day.”
Jim Szwedo, president of the Niagara Street Business Association, defended NFR from its critics, suggesting the company has tried to advance redevelopment projects but its plans were consistently rejected by previous mayoral administrations.
Szwedo, who acknowledged that his association does receive funding for events and other activities from NFR, said he’s confident the company will be able to get the data center built. He also said he believes Restaino can get Centennial Park constructed, resulting in the best scenario for both parties and city residents.
“We need to work this out. We need to be adults here,” Szwedo said.
Paul Brown, president of the Buffalo and Niagara Falls Building Trades Council, said local union leaders have supported plans to build an events center in the Falls for many years.
While Brown acknowledged the data center would likely result in more construction jobs for local workers, he encouraged council members to proceed with the eminent domain and pursue Centennial Park’s development.
“It’s time to do this. It’s time to go with the eminent domain and see what happens,” Brown said.
