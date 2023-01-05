LEWISTON — The village Board of Trustees was met with a full board room Tuesday as plenty of residents gave their thoughts on short-term rental regulations in the works.
Common comments and complaints from those in attendance stressed the need for regulations as houses in the village are being bought up by people not regularly living in them, and limiting such rentals to residential districts since they change the complexion of neighborhoods.
The village set up a committee in October made up of village leaders and local short-term rental owners to draft regulations.
The new regulations will make it unlawful for anyone to operate a short-term rental without a special permit issued by the Board of Trustees and a rental operator license issued by the Department of Code Enforcement. They also cover various rental standards the units will be held to, owners’ responsibilities, and penalties for violations.
Mayor Anne Welch said the regulations were being put in place these because of the number of STRs that have sprouted up in the village, with the committee identifying at least 40. Welch said while such operations do have benefits, the village needs to get a handle on them.
Emery Simon, co-owner of the Lewiston Event Center and Stone House, felt that if the village was going to have such regulations, they should only apply to those in residential areas since commercial areas are not considered being in someone’s backyard.
Mike Crystal, who owns a short-term rental while his son Taylor owns two, said that he considers it a privilege to be in the village and they need to be regulated. He mentioned that if he or his son says a building has a four-person occupancy, but guests are having eight to 10 people over, they would be thrown out.
“I don’t think we’ve ever had the police call us on our houses,” Crystal said. “Our goal is to be a good neighbor and also provide a service.”
Paul Beatty, who owns a rental on Tuscarora Street, said that his guests so far have been amazing as they want to go to Niagara Falls and discover what Lewiston has to offer. He added guests consider the place a hidden gem in the region.
“We’re friendly with our neighbors. I’m at the house all the time,” Beatty said. “They leave it pristine, they know the rules, they’re very much spelled out.”
Gretchen Broderick, one of the committee members writing these regulations and a short-term rental owner, said Lewiston had been catering to tourists for years through Artpark and the thousands of visitors it draws over the summer. These restrictions would be for those who come in to spend money in the village.
“Hopefully, the people that have had bad experiences, down the road there will be some control on the properties that you’re complaining about,” she said.
The village board decided to table approving the regulations as it plans on incorporating suggestions from the public. Welch hopes that whatever changes made will be done in time for the next village meeting on Jan. 17, which will also have a public hearing on the regulations.
There was also discussion about having a cap on the number of such rentals in the village and enacting a three-month moratorium from when these regulations pass on allowing people to register. Existing short-term rentals will be grandfathered in, but they have to register with the village clerk’s office and show proof of their existence.
