Residents hurry up and wait at the reopened DMV

LOCKPORT — They waited in line patiently for their first opportunity in a long time to visit the Niagara County Department of Motor Vehicles office.
And they waited ...
And they waited ...
The response to the first “walk-in, no appointment necessary” day at the DMV since the COVID-inspired state shutdown began last year was overwhelming in the Lock City with a line on Thursday morning that ran from the DMV office around the corner and up Market Street almost up to Main Street.
“We've been waiting for about an hour,” said one gentleman standing with another man just outside the DMV office doors at about 9:30 a.m. They showed up well before the doors first opened, they said.
Thursday was the first day since the state shutdown last year that local residents were allowed visit the Lockport DMV office in person without an appointment.
Niagara County Clerk Joseph A. Jastrzemski recently announced that, pursuant to Governor Andrew Cuomo's easing of COVID restrictions state-wide, all DMV offices in Niagara County would now be open Thursdays, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. and 1:35 to 4 p.m. for walk-ins, no appointment needed.
Social distancing rules are mandated for all visitors. Jastrzemski said anyone wishing to enter a Niagara County DMV office is required to wear a mask, remain six-feet apart and bring your own pen.
For more information, visit www.dmv.ny.gov or call 1-800-698-2931.
Online DMV appointments for all other days can be made by visiting www.niagaracounty.com. Click on departments, then motor vehicle office.
The fax number to the Lockport DMV office is 716-438-4010.
All three Niagara County-based DMV offices feature drop off boxes if you prefer to drop off any paperwork, Jastrzemski said. Include your phone number on all paper work, he added.
