About two dozen Falls residents jammed into the back room of a Niagara Street tavern Tuesday night for what was billed as a “discussion” of a so-called “two-project solution” to a development battle over city plans for a $150 million events campus, dubbed Centennial Park, and a competing proposal by Niagara Falls Redevelopment (NFR) to build a $1.5 billion data center project on the same 10- to 12-acre parcel of South End land.
But as the residents sipped beer and munched on pizza, the event, which also doubled as a fundraiser for Republican City Council candidate Michael Gawel, turned into a rally for local GOP candidates and an opportunity for NFR Executive Vice President Roger Trevino to argue the merits of his data center proposal versus the park and events center project.
“Data. That is the new oil,” Trevino said. “And we’re trying to bring that here.”
The NFR executive told the residents that his company was already at work with the Canadian construction firm Urbacon on the data center project, when Falls Mayor Robert Restaino first proposed building the Centennial Park campus. Trevino said Restaino had offered to support the data center project, but reneged to move forward with Centennial Park.
Restaino disputes that chain of events, noting that the land where NFR and Urbacon are proposing to put the data center is not properly zoned for a high-energy use industry and is too small for the 30-acre plus project.
The city is awaiting a ruling from a four-judge panel of the New York State Supreme Court Appellate Division Fourth Department in Rochester on an eminent domain determination that would allow it to take roughly 12 acres of land bordered by John B. Daly Boulevard and Falls Street to build a campus of structures that would include an events center, an ice hockey rink and space for outdoor activities and concerts. The property has been owned for almost three decades by NFR for years without any development taking place there.
The ruling from the Appellate Division is expected soon.
“We’re not against an arena,” Trevino said in reference to the Centennial Park plan. “We’re against it on our parcel (of land) and that’s because we have our own project.”
Trevino suggested that an events center would be better located near the Third Street Entertainment District and he said the park portion of the plan could be built on South End land that NFR owns and would donate to the city.
“The businesses you want to help (with the Centennial Park campus) are west of the casino,” Trevino said. “We’re trying to help those businesses.”
But city officials have said that all of the proposed alternative locations for the events center are unsuitable for building. The city has also questioned whether NFR actually owns some of the properties it is offering to donate for the park and has suggested that other parcels have occupied residences on them.
Trevino also told the residents that the city lacks the money necessary to pay for the property in eminent domain and build Centennial Park.
“We have the money (to build the date center project),” Trevino said. “And we intend to spend it.”
Pressed by a reporter about whether NFR or Urbacon would cover the proposed $1.5 billion data center project cost, Trevino replied, “It’s a partnership.” When asked repeatedly about the details of the partnership, Trevino said he had to leave to attend a concert and referred the reporter to a NFR spokesperson.
The spokesperson did not immediately reply to detailed questions posed in an email from the Gazette.
Trevino did acknowledge that he had submitted a proposed eminent domain settlement agreement to members of the Falls City Council. The Gazette first reported the existence of the agreement, which was reportedly the result of third-party negotiations between Republican members of the council and representatives of NFR.
The settlement proposal called for the city to drop its eminent domain proceedings while NFR would pledge to complete the data center development and modify previous incentives offered to the city, including the donation of the former 13th Street Gym building and a donation of $3.5 million over 10 years for “land maintenance and other projects.”
Trevino said the agreement was also submitted to the mayor. Restaino has said that neither he nor City Corporation Counsel Christopher Mazur nor the city’s outside counsel on the Centennial Park project, had any involvement in negotiating the proposed settlement.
Gawel, current Falls Council Member and Republican candidate Vincent Cauley and GOP Mayoral candidate Carl Cain all expressed support for the data center project and opposition to Centennial Park.
