Residents evacuated while police search apartment for explosives

Photo by RobShotsLocal, state and federal authorities descended on an apartment building near Third Street and Cedar Avenue on Wednesday afternoon. Officials have evacuated residents living near the building as they continue to investigate the scene. Police have said that a man who was found in possession of pipe bombs in his car earlier in the day is believed to be an inhabitant of the apartment. 

A group of residents have been evacuated to Abate Elementary School while authorities investigate a Niagara Falls apartment building for explosive devices. 

The evacuation followed a visit Wednesday evening to an apartment building at the corner of Third Street and Cedar Avenue.  

New York State police made a traffic stop earlier in the day on Wednesday where authorities say they encountered a man who was combative and later discovered to have pipe bombs in his car. 

Local, state and federal law enforcement agents descended on the man's apartment building in the Falls. At one point, they used a drone to fly into a window of an apartment on the second floor of the building. Authorities also sent in a bomb robot as well as a SWAT team at the site.

Law enforcement officials are expected to discuss the case in more detail during a press conference tonight.

The Niagara Gazette will provide more details as they are made available. 

Tags

Recommended for you