Residents evacuated while police search apartment for explosives

A group of residents have been evacuated to Abate Elementary School while authorities investigate a Niagara Falls apartment building for explosive devices.
The evacuation followed a visit Wednesday evening to an apartment building at the corner of Third Street and Cedar Avenue.
New York State police made a traffic stop earlier in the day on Wednesday where authorities say they encountered a man who was combative and later discovered to have pipe bombs in his car.
Local, state and federal law enforcement agents descended on the man's apartment building in the Falls. At one point, they used a drone to fly into a window of an apartment on the second floor of the building. Authorities also sent in a bomb robot as well as a SWAT team at the site.
Law enforcement officials are expected to discuss the case in more detail during a press conference tonight.
The Niagara Gazette will provide more details as they are made available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.