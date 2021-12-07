Residents come looking for answers on changes for Ferry, Walnut avenues

About two dozen Falls residents were left to roam through exhibits in the lobby of City Hall Tuesday night at what had been described as a public information meeting on plans by the New York State Department of Transportation to fundamentally alter two of the the Falls' major roadways.
The plan calls for a reduction in lanes on Walnut and Ferry avenues as part of a safety enhancement project. The state DOT project had first been unveiled in a presentation to members of the Falls City Council in September.
Department of Transportation representatives made no formal presentation on the project to the public, opting instead to set up displays and "provide an opportunity for discussion with NYSDOT representatives."
"There is no formal presentation," NYSDOT spokesperson Susan Surdej said. "This is a typical information meeting. Members of the pubic view the displays and then they find a DOT person and ask questions."
Asked what questions DOT representatives had fielded at the meeting, Surdej said that a homeowner on the affected streets had "told me how fast people are driving on them."
in laying out the plan previously, to members of the City Council, DOT engineers said the project called for a reduction of both Ferry and Walnut avenues from two lanes to one, the addition of a bike lane to both streets, the addition of curb bump-outs at dozens of intersections along both roadways, the replacement of curb ramps at most of the 78 intersections involved and milling and repaving of both roads.
Former City Council candidate Colin Ligammari said she found the DOT presentation puzzling.
"I was thinking that we would have a presentation in the council chambers and people could ask questions and (DOT representatives) would answer them," Ligammari said. "But no one's been able to answer my questions which are, why this, why now and why is this such a pressing project?"
Former City Council Member Ezra Scott has found the DOT effort lacking.
"I commend them for the engagement with the community, but I would have done it differently," Scott said. "I was surprised at the lack of a presentation.
Scott called the format a "barrier" to asking the right questions about the project.
Current Council Members John Spanbauer, Chris Voccio and Frank Soda spent time walking among the displays and engaging with residents. Soda said it was his understanding that the format was "typical" for the department of transportation.
"I thought they were just going to have displays and answer questions," he added.
The major impetus for the project, state officials said, was a recent safety study of the streets, from Packard Road to Main Street, that showed the two roadways are simply not safe for either drivers or pedestrians. The DOT determined that accident rates on both Ferry and Walnut avenues are well above statewide averages.
On Ferry Avenue, 11 out of 40 intersections had an accident rate above the state average in 2018. The accident rate was above the 2018 state average, in 2018, at 16 out of 38 intersections on Walnut Avenue.
DOT engineers also told council members that "pedestrian facilities" on both streets do not comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). And they said that the pavement on both roads is "approaching the end of its useful service life."
The state's safety evaluation showed from July 1, 2015 to June 30, 2017, there were 100 crashes on Walnut Avenue and 76 crashes on Ferry Avenue. The largest percentage of those crashes, 42% on Walnut Avenue and 44.7% on Ferry Avenue were "overtaking" collisions.
Data from the state also showed that 55% of the overtaking collisions involved motorists turning left from the wrong lane on the street.
An analysis of the volume of traffic on the streets, compared to the capacity for traffic, conducted by the Greater Buffalo Niagara Regional Transportation Council, showed that both roadways, even at peaks hours, operate at between 0.18 to 0.21 capacity (1 is consider full capacity for a roadway).
The analysis showed that reducing the streets to one lane would only increase the capacity calculation to between 0.26 and 0.37 capacity. Still far below a roadway packed with traffic.
A level of service analysis of the DOT project showed that the length of time needed to travel from Packard Road to Main Street would only increase by between 2 to 9 seconds, even during peak hours.
Both streets currently have a 10-foot wide parking lane and two 12-foot wide driving lanes. The project would maintain the parking lanes, create a 5-foot wide bike lane, one 12-foot travel lane and leave a curb offset.
Curb bump-outs will be installed at the vast majority of intersections as a "calming measure" to reduce vehicle. The speed limit on both streets is expected to remain at 30 mph.
There will be 16 bump-outs on Ferry Avenue and 13 on Walnut Avenue. DOT officials said one lane of traffic will be open on both streets during the construction period.
Surdej said the plan is in it's "preliminary design" and that changes can still be made.
"This is when we come out and talk to the public," she said. "And the public feedback is when we can change the design so we have plenty of time to elicit comments and make adjustments."
Construction is expected to begin in fall 2022, with work completed by winter 2023. Department of Transportation officials have not placed a price tag on the project.
