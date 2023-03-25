Niagara County Origin and Cause is investigating a Saturday afternoon fire in the Village of Lewiston.
About 3 p.m., emergency crews were called to 764 Michelle Court for a working residential structure fire. Upon arrival, police reported that flames were shooting out a first-floor window.
Firefighters from Lewiston 1, Upper Mountain and the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station were able to extinguish the fire, which had made its way from the first floor to the attic.
All occupants, including a dog, were able to evacuate. There were no reports of any injuries at the scene.
