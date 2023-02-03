A resident was taken to Erie County Medical Center with burns following a fire at an apartment building on Sweetwood Drive.
The sheriff’s office said they received a 911 call reporting the fire about 7:10 a.m. inside Apartment H at 5777 Sweetwood Drive.
Responding police and fire units arrived on scene and saw heavy smoke and fire coming from inside the building.
One occupant suffered non-life threatening burns to his extremities and was transported to ECMC. Everyone else was evacuated from the building with no injuries.
The fire is still under investigation by the Niagara County Origin and Cause team.
No Damage estimate is unavailable at this time.
