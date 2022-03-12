Researcher: Nothing to fear from 'stunningly beautiful' Joro spider

With researchers saying a large spider native to East Asia may spread to much of the East Coast, a local ecologist says we have nothing to fear.
“I hope that people will keep an open mind about these spiders and recognize that they are going to be more fun than frightening to see," Linda Rayor, an ecologist specializing in the social behavior of spiders at Cornell University, said. "I can hardly wait to start taking photos of them, myself.”
The Joro spider’s golden web took over yards all over north Georgia in 2021, unnerving some residents. The spider, which can get as big as the palm of your hand, was also spotted in South Carolina, and entomologists expected it to spread throughout the Southeast.
A new study suggests it could spread even farther than that. The Joro appears better suited to colder temperatures than a related species, researchers at the University of Georgia said in a paper published last month.
Rayor says Joro’s spread is not alarming and it presents a wonderful opportunity for people in northern states to watch this beautiful spider in their own yards.
The Joro spider, Trichonephila clavata, is a close relative of the native Golden Orb Weaver, Trichonephila clavipes, which is found all over the southeastern U.S. (especially Louisiana, Florida, Georgia). Both of these species are large orb weavers that build very large orb webs with additional barrier webs designed to capture large insects, like grasshoppers.
"There is no evidence that this spider presents any sort of an ecological risk or risk to people or pets of being bitten," Rayor said. "The only way you get bitten by orb weavers is if you put your fingers in their faces, and even then, it is rare.
The spider's silk is also some of the strongest known. "Think about light weight body armor that could protect against bullets or parachutes that don’t tear – that is why there is so much interest in figuring out how to use spider silks or produce them through biotechnology," she added.
Rayor said the entire group of golden orb weavers in the genus Trichonephila have "terrifically interesting behavior."
“This is a wonderful opportunity for those of us further north to watch this stunningly beautiful spider in our yards," she said. "The adult females are almost 100 times the size of the males. The males are tiny little things that are smaller than the size the prey the female eats. This sexual size dimorphism, or difference in the size of the females and males, is some of the most extreme of all other animals. What is interesting, is that if the males are relatively larger, the females are more likely to kill them. It is believed that the females are relative giants so that they can lay bigger egg sacs. You can easily watch these tiny males jousting in female’s webs to have the chance to mate with her.
"I should add that it is fun tossing big moths or grasshoppers into these large webs and watching the spider capture the prey."
