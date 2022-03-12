Researcher: Nothing to fear from 'stunningly beautiful' Joro spider

Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Gusty winds. Snow showers developing this afternoon. High 26F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy this evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 15F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.