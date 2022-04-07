Wedneday's resignation of Niagara Falls Council President John Spanbauer has Republican Party Chairman Bill Carroll scrambling.
Spanbauer announced his resignation effective May 25. The city charter says the departing council member must be replaced by someone from the same party.
Contacted for comment, Carroll laughed and said “I don’t have a name for you just yet,” but he is attempting to develop a process.
Niagara County Democratic Committee Chairman Chris Borgatti is working on his party’s strategy for the seat. His interpretation is that state Public Officers Law says Spanbauer will vacate the office 30 days after filing his intention, which would mean May 6 if Spanbauer tendered his resignation Wednesday.
“We really have two options,” Carroll said. “Do we find someone as a stop-gap thing to appoint through November or do we find someone to appoint knowing they have to run in November and then run again in the following November?”
The first appointee would serve until November. The winner of the November 2022 election would complete the last year of Spanbauer's term of office. Whoever runs in November 2023 would go for a full, four-year term of office.
The party chairs disagree on the temporary appointment. Borgatti said the council needs three votes to approve the appointment and by his interpretation Spanbauer does does not get a vote in choosing his successor even if he is part of the decision behind the scenes. That is different from what happened when Frank Soda was appointed in March 2021 on a 5-0 vote of the council.
The Democrat contends if three votes are not found then Democratic Mayor Robert Restaino gets to choose. The makeup of the current council is Traci Bax and David Zajac, Republicans; Kenny Tompkins, independent; and Donta Myles, Democrat.
All three cities in Niagara County currently have Republican majority councils and Democratic mayors.
“I want to emulate what the Democrats did with Craig Touma,” Carroll said, recalling that Touma's resignation from the council to pursue professional advancement resulted in the appointment of Soda.
Spanbauer’s shoes will be hard to fill, according to Carroll.
“John put passion into this," he said. “It’s not what I want to do, it’s what I want to see accomplished for this to be a healthy city. ... I want to bring someone into the position that will do honor to the city.”
How that individual is identified remains to be seen. Carroll also said his understanding of the process is that petitions will not be required prior to the November election. Being placed on the ballot is a simple party choice. The Working Families and Conservative parties could also nominate candidates.
“It is a political process,” Carroll said. “Do we want a stop-gap Republican or do we want a Republican who reflects Republican ideals who would be willing to run and then run again for reelection?”
Further clouding things is that this November is a gubernatorial election, in which Niagara Falls traditionally has strong Democratic voter turnout.
Borgatti said his party will have a process open “to anyone who is interested and who wants to run as a Democrat. I would also be remiss if we didn’t thank Chairman Spanbauer for his service.”
Any Republican interested in applying for the council seat can email williamcarroll1953@gmail.com.
Borgatti invited Democrats to contact him at borgattic@gmail.com.
