ALBANY — Leaders of the Student Assembly at the State University of New York are speaking out against what they call the unfair exclusion of student representation on a newly-minted committee charged with recruiting a new chancellor for the 64-campus system.
"This is nothing less than taxation without representation, and as tuition- and fee-paying students we deserve to have a voice at the table as the next leader of our institution is selected," the Student Assembly said in its protest. The group's president, Brad Hershenson, who by virtue of his position sits on the SUNY Board of Trustees, told CNHI he fully supports the statement.
The SUNY trustees announced on April 8 the membership of the search committee charged with finding a replacement for James Malatras, an appointee of former Gov. Andrew Cuomo who resigned in December. Malatras was installed in the $450,000 job at the behest of Cuomo's advisor Larry Schwartz. The trustees were directed to refrain from opening a formal candidate search at that time.
The new search committee includes several trustees who late last year pushed to retain Malatras, hailing him as "an outstanding leader." That praise was issued in the wake of revelations that he had mocked Lindsey Boylan, a former state economic development official who later became the first of a number of women to accuse Cuomo of sexual harassment.
Shortly before being installed as SUNY chancellor, Malatras also helped to edit Cuomo's memoir on the COVID-19 pandemic, for which Cuomo was paid $5.1 million by a book publisher. Malatras was also among the Cuomo advisers who had the state Health Department under-report the statewide COVID-19 death toll at nursing homes downward to better reflect on Cuomo's administration.
SUNY headquarters continues to be staffed by several bureaucrats recruited by Malatras or given promotions and raises by him during his brief tenure.
A spokeswoman for SUNY, Holly Liapis, defended the structure of the chancellor search committee, noting it will get input from workgroups of students and others.
“The search committee includes key stakeholders from across the SUNY community and — for the first time in the history of past searches — they are advised by inclusive and robust workgroups, one of which is exclusively made up of students and alumni representing the holistic SUNY system." Liapis said. "This approach has added more student voices and access to this undertaking than ever before.”
But Hershenson said those groups were set up by administrators as window dressing to marginalize the independent Student Assembly.
"In my world consultation with students does not equate to representation on the actual search committee," Hershenson said. "It's certainly not in line with shared governance."
He said a growing number of student activists at such campuses as Oneonta and Stony Brook believe he is being kept off the search committee in retaliation for the Student Assembly calling for the ouster of Malatras.
A member of the state Senate Committee on Higher Education, Sen. Pete Oberacker, R-Otsego County, said he visited the SUNY Oneonta campus Thursday and discussed with students the importance of having student involvement in the search for a new chancellor.
"I would be 100% in favor of gaining that valuable input from students," Oberacker said.
Oberacker also said it is important for SUNY to conduct a very thorough search, even if it stretches out the process, pointing out that Hochul's term expires at year's end, with the possibility of a new governor taking over Jan. 1.
"Let's properly vet the candidates so that when one is selected they don't leave in a year or less to pursue other endeavors," he said.
Also not named to the search committee was Christy Fogal, the president of the Faculty Council of Community Colleges, representing the faculty at 30 campuses. Fogal's group had also called for the ouster of Malatras.
Meanwhile the head of a second faculty group, Keith Landa, president of the University Faculty Senate, representing faculty at state-operated campuses, was named to the search committee. Landa's group did not urge the firing of Malatras.
The structure of the search committee is noteworthy, Hershenson said, given that he, as head of the Student Assembly, and the leaders of the two faculty groups represent the three shared governance groups in the SUNY system, but only Landa was put on the panel.
"We usually try to stick together because everyone else is a Cuomo appointee" on the SUNY board, he noted.
Assembly Member Ron Kim, D-Queens, said he believes the student and faculty members of the SUNY board of trustees should carry greater weight than those placed on the board by governors.
"I think we should be empowering the people who represent the directly impacted populations of SUNY, which are students and faculty," Kim said. "They should absolutely be part of the process and not excluded."
He noted the fact that students and faculty groups urged the replacement of Malatras while trustees defended him "speaks volumes."
At about the time that Malatras' resignation as chancellor became effective in January, the SUNY trustees, over the objections of some student activists, approved a $450,000 severance payment to him. A tenured faculty position at Empire State College was part of that package, with Malatras getting paid $186,000 annually.
In an email exchange with CNHI in January, Leo Rosales, then the spokesman for SUNY, declined to release the identities of the lawyers who approved the severance package, and declined to release a report of their legal conclusions, saying that information was "protected under attorney/client privilege." Rosales has since landed a job with the administration of Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Shortly after moving from the Cuomo administration into the head office at SUNY, Malatras announced the formation of a 27-member "Student Voices Action Committee" to assist the university in becoming "a more student-centric SUNY."
SUNY announced last week it has retained the executive search firm Isaacson, Miller to assist in the recruitment. The search committee is led by the chairwoman of the SUNY trustees, Merryl Tisch, a frequent donor to Democratic political campaigns, and Cesar Perales, vice-chairman of the Board of Trustees, who served in Cuomo's cabinet.
It also includes Cornell University President Martha Pollack, who has made campaign contributions to a Democratic candidate for the state Senate, and to the campaign committee for U.S. Senate Democrats.
Hochul has named Deborah Stanley as acting SUNY chancellor. Stanley had been president of SUNY Fredonia and briefly served on a state regional economic development council set up by the Cuomo administration.
