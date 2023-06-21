The single-engine plane that crashed at Jamestown’s airport June 6 had just performed the second of two touch-and-go landings when it banked left and then right before crashing in a wooded area.
Details of the accident, which claimed the lives of two Canadian certificated pilots, were outlined in a preliminary report by the National Transportation Safety Board that was released Friday.
Killed in the Cirrus SR-22 were its owner, 52-year-old Roger Ryall of Toronto, and 52-year-old David Hughes of British Columbia. Ryall was piloting the aircraft.
According to the NTSB, Ryall had been preparing for an instrument rating practical examination that was scheduled for the following week. Further, the two-page preliminary report states, “The purpose of the accident trip was a combination of training and to work on exporting another airplane for sale in the U.S.”
The aircraft eyed for sale was located at the Chautauqua County-Jamestown Airport.
Ryall’s plane departed the morning of June 6 from its base in Oshawa, Ontario, and flew to Erie, Pa. Just after noon, the aircraft landed in Jamestown.
In its report, the NTSB said Ryall and Hughes took off at 1:41 p.m. and performed an “uneventful” touch-and-go landing, the practice of landing on a runway and taking off again without coming to a full stop. The maneuver is a common training exercise.
Ryall then performed a second touch-and-go landing on the same runway.
According to witnesses and use of ADS-B (Automatic Dependent Surveillance–Broadcast), the Cirrus SR-22 was about 100 to 200 feet above the ground after the second touch-and-go when it “banked steeply left, leveled, then banked right.” Afterward, the plane’s on-board parachute system was deployed.
“The airplane subsequently impacted a wooded area on the airport and a post-crash fire ensued,” said the NTSB, which sent an investigator to the airport a day after the crash.
A witness also told The Post-Journal at the scene that he saw the plane’s on-board parachute deploy seconds before it impacted ground at about 1:52 p.m. Due to the crash, the airport was briefly closed to aviation traffic.
The aircraft, the NTSB said, came to rest upright and was mostly consumed by fire; there was no debris path observed, and the deployed parachute was found near the wreckage.
Though it sustained thermal damage, the plane’s remote data module was recovered and forwarded to the NTSB’s Vehicle Recorders lab in Washington, D.C., for download.
At a press briefing the afternoon of the crash, Sheriff James Quattrone said it was apparent the Cirrus SR-22 had experienced “some type of catastrophic failure.” Asked if the pilot reported any problems prior to the crash, he responded, “None that we are aware. We have no indication they called any ‘May Day’ or any issues with their plane.”
A final report, which includes the probable cause and any contributing factors, can take up to two years to complete.
