Report of gunman prompts police probe in the Falls

The Niagara Falls Boys & Girls Club was temporarily placed in lockdown late Tuesday afternoon while police investigated a call of a man with a gun in the area.
Officers responded to the call around 5:18 p.m. after a witness told the staff at the club to alert police because he had seen a man with a gun.
The witness told officers he was riding his bike on the east-west alley between 823 and 825 17th St., which runs between West Market Street and 17th Street. The 22-year-old man told police he saw a male suspect pointing a gun at another man and that the suspect then turned and pointed the gun at him.
The man said the suspect told him to mind his own business.
After going to the club to ask the staff to call police, the witness said he saw the suspect "pacing" in front of the Boys & Girls Club. The suspect was last seen walking south on 17th Street.
Police said they flooded the area with patrol officers, but were unable to locate the suspect.
