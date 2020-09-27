LOCKPORT — A Falls man with a lengthy record of robberies will now spend the next decade behind bars.
Niagara County Court Judge Sara Sheldon sentenced Raymond Iveys to 10 years in state prison and five years of post release supervision on Friday for his guilty plea to a charge of attempted first-degree robbery. He entered the plea as part of deal with prosecutors in connection with his latest hold-up.
Raymond Iveys, 33, had faced a first-degree robbery charge for the knifepoint robbery of a Falls cab driver on May 31, 2019. The cabbie was not hurt in the incident.
The hold-up came about six months after Iveys completed a 12-year prison term for a 2006 crime spree that included four robberies.
At the time of his plea, Sheldon scolded Iveys, telling him, "You've got to figure this out. You've got to stop doing this."
Iveys was previously convicted for his role in the robbery of a Cataract City barbershop on 19th Street and a pharmacy on Michigan Avenue in September 2006. Iveys had an accomplice in both those hold-ups, which included the use of a knife and a shotgun.
Also in 2006, Iveys was charged and convicted for his robbery of a pair of Pine Avenue businesses, a laundromat and a hardware store. He was sentenced to 12 years in prison for those crimes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.