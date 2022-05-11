Parking on S. 87th Street from Buffalo Avenue to the dead end will be prohibited from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. today, Thursday and Friday.
Cars parked on the street during that time will towed at the owner's expense.
The parking ban is necessary to allow for a repaving of the street. Access to driveways on the street may also to unavailable will the repaving is ongoing.
The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) has also announced that bridge joint repairs will begin on a portion of Interstate 190 over Girard Avenue in the Falls on Saturday.
As a result, lane closures will occur. Beginning at 7 a.m., the center and right lanes will be closed on northbound Interstate 190 from the Buffalo Avenue on-ramp to the end of the Girard Avenue bridge.
Lanes will reopen to traffic at 3 p.m.
The road work is described as "weather-sensitive" and could be delayed in the event of inclement weather.
