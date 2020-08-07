The Niagara Falls District City School District has scheduled a series of school reopening sessions for parents in keeping with guidelines announced Friday by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
The sessions will be held as follows:
• 7 p.m. Tuesday
• 7 p.m. Thursday
• 7 p.m. Aug. 13
• 2 p.m. Aug. 18
The sessions will be live-streamed on the district's YouTube channel. Parents are asked to search nfcsd to subscribe to the district's channel.
Parents can text or call in questions during the scheduled times above by dialing (716) 391-0736 OR (716) 246-1597.
In addition, the district will hold informational sessions for teachers on the reopening plans, utilizing the District's standard Teacher Webinar procedures. The sessions are scheduled as follows:
• 7 p.m. Monday
• 2 p.m. Wednesday
• 7 p.m. Aug. 17
